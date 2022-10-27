Genshin Impact to bring new Sandworm boss in Desert region, suggests leak

Several new bosses are planned for future Genshin Impact updates, with one of the latest leaks discussing something related to a Sandworm boss. As it doesn't have a name at the moment, it will only be referred to as the "Sandworm boss" in this article.

It is worth noting here that there aren't any screenshots or footage involving this new boss. Still, there is a good amount of information currently available for Travelers to see. Everything posted here comes from the recent flood of text leaks that are based on in-game data.

Much of this content is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Sandworm boss

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



3.4 Only includes the Sandstorm area of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave



3.6 Adds the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon's Cave and the Dendro Archon's Lake



Locations you can also find: "Thorny Swamp" and "Black Abyss"



3.4 Only includes the Sandstorm area of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave

3.6 Adds the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon's Cave and the Dendro Archon's Lake

Locations you can also find: "Thorny Swamp" and "Black Abyss"

The first major leak to discuss is the areas designated for Genshin Impact 3.4 and 3.6. This tweet shows a crude border of the upcoming desert expansions for Sumeru. Based on these leaks, there don't appear to be any new regions in Versions 3.3 or 3.5.

This leak also mentions something about a "Sandworm Cave." The following leak is far more specific regarding its location.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



- Main POI: Sandstorm

Separated into 3 layers/subregions: Inner, Middle, and Outer

2 Modes - Normal and Sandstorm Mode



- Gurabad City



- Eremite Black Market Camp (Accessible through a fissure)



(1/2)



Here is a little thread on 3.4 Map Expansion:- Main POI: SandstormSeparated into 3 layers/subregions: Inner, Middle, and Outer2 Modes - Normal and Sandstorm Mode- Gurabad City- Eremite Black Market Camp (Accessible through a fissure)(1/2)

The red dot shown above is where the boss will supposedly be located. Similarly, the Version Borders listed here are for Genshin Impact 3.4 and 3.6, with the Sandworm boss being in Version 3.4's territory.

There will also apparently be a sandstorm, but not too many details have been provided on that new feature. Likewise, there isn't much information on other locations, like the Eremite Black Market Camp, that is leaked here.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK - Sand Ruins



- Sandworm Boss Cave



- Aranara Cave



- King Deshret Cave



- God of Wisdom Cave



- Kusanali Cave



- The Scarlet King's Cup Cave (Boss Battle Arena - most likely tied to a World Quest)



- Eternal Oasis



- Ruin Golem(s?)



- Grass Dragon Cave



- Sand Ruins- Sandworm Boss Cave- Aranara Cave- King Deshret Cave- God of Wisdom Cave- Kusanali Cave- The Scarlet King's Cup Cave (Boss Battle Arena - most likely tied to a World Quest)- Eternal Oasis- Ruin Golem(s?)- Grass Dragon Cave(2/2)

This tweet is the second half of the previous tweet (hence the 2/2 part). It includes several more locations, including the aforementioned Sandworm Boss Cave. There isn't much information on whether there are any quest requirements to access these locations, meaning that it's currently unknown if players can attempt the Sandworm boss right away or not in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Other boss leaks

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



3.6 will have a new Archon Quest, where we will fight a new Weekly Boss: The Dendro Dragon

It has 2 forms, 2 normal 3D ones and a 2D one.



The Boss can spawn underlings like Oceanid that are called "Seed of Arjuna, Ashura and Karna"



New Weekly Boss
3.6 will have a new Archon Quest, where we will fight a new Weekly Boss: The Dendro DragonIt has 2 forms, 2 normal 3D ones and a 2D one.The Boss can spawn underlings like Oceanid that are called "Seed of Arjuna, Ashura and Karna"

There is an abundance of leaks for the upcoming Version Updates, some of which will inevitably be related to other bosses. The one posted above is about the Dendro Dragon. Whereas the Sandworm boss is just a regular Normal Boss, the Dendro Dragon is a Weekly Boss, meaning that its drops will be for Talents rather than regular Ascensions.

The Dendro Dragon will be tied to an Archon Quest in Genshin Impact 3.6, but there isn't much information on that topic as of yet.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



In either 3.4 or 3.6 expansions there will be a new cave called "Cup of Jamshid Cave" that will have a new boss, probably one similar to Marana in the Aranyaka Quest line.

Another boss may also be introduced in either Genshin Impact 3.4 or 3.6 in the Cup of Jamshid Cave. Unfortunately, this boss has even fewer details than the previous two topics.

Travelers should also know that none of the drops have been confirmed for any of these three bosses. On a similar note, it has yet to be revealed which characters will use their drops.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

A quick repost of the updated release timeline:3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

The above Tweet is a good collection of the new leaked character banner schedule. It is possible that some of those characters could require some of the boss drops, but Travelers won't find out until the relevant beta tests finally go live.

The Genshin Impact 3.4 beta test will inevitably be a part of some new leaks that show off the new unnamed boss of that update. However, the 3.3 beta test was yet to start by the time this article was written, so Travelers will have to be patient until they can find out more.

