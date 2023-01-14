Genshin Impact 3.4 banner schedule: All 5-star and 4-star leaks

Genshin Impact officials are ready to launch their latest 3.4 update with new banners. The recent livestream gave fans a small glimpse of all the upcoming content. The developers also revealed all the 5-stars that will appear on the event wish banner.

Although the officials are yet to announce the event-wish banners, credible sources have already revealed almost everything in their latest leaks. The new information focuses primarily on the Phase I banners of the 3.4 update.

However, recent leaks have provided enough details about the weapon banner as well. This article contains all the leaked information that players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 banner schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Latest leaks reveal upcoming character and weapon banners

Genshin Impact's latest 3.4 Special Program has confirmed that the new patch will introduce two new characters along with three reruns. Credible sources have revealed the banner schedule in their recent leaks. The new leaks reveal all the 5-star as well as 4-star characters that will be featured in the upcoming banners.

The Phase I banners of the new update will feature the following characters:

Alhaitham (5-star)

Xiao (5-star)

Yaoyao

Yunjin

Xinyan

Based on the latest leaks, Alhaitham and Yaoyao will debut in the first half of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. The former is the latest 5-star character and will share the banner pity with Xiao, who will have his third rerun in the game. Yaoyao, on the other hand, is a new 4-star character and will be featured on the Phase I banners alongside other 4-stars such as Yunjin and Xinyan.

For those who are new to the game, here is a quick summary of both of them. Yunjin is a Geo Polearm character and her abilities are based on her max DEF. She is a support who can buff the party member's normal attack DMG as well as normal attack speed with her abilities and constellations.

Xinyan also has abilities based on her max DEF. She is a Pyro Claymore character and can provide a decent shield or deal physical DMG as a burst DPS.

Here are the characters that will be featured in the patch 3.4 Phase II banners:

Hu Tao

Yelan

As shown above, the second half of patch 3.4 will feature rerun characters. While Hu Tao will have her second rerun, Yelan will have her very first since her debut. Both of these characters are well-known in the community and many fans have been waiting a long time for them to return.

Currently, there is no information about the 4-star characters that will appear on these rerun banners. Hopefully, officials and the leakers will share the information by the time these rerun banners drop.

Genshin Impact banner leaks reveal all 5 -star weapons

Each weapon banner, aka Epitome Invokation, will feature the signature weapons of the characters that are featured in their respective phases. Hence, here are all the 5-star weapons that players can summon in Genshin Impact 3.4:

Phase I - Light of Foliar Incision

Phase I - Primordial Jade Winged Spear

Phase II - Staff of Homa

Phase II - Aqua Simulacra

Nothing is currently known about the 4-star selections that will appear on both the phases of the weapon banner in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

