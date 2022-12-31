Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Alhaitham's signature sword to have the highest CRIT DMG substats in the game

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update will feature the debuts of Alhaitham and Yaoyao. Interestingly, the upcoming weapon banner will also feature the former's signature weapon, the Light of Foliar Incision. This 5-star sword has been leaked to have one of the highest Crit DMG substats amongst all similar weapons.

As Alhaitham's signature weapon, its passive effects are tailor-made to complement his abilities and playstyle. Fans of the upcoming new Dendro 5-Star will definitely want to get their hands on this sword.

Here is everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact leaks involving Alhaitham's signature weapon.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks reveal Alhaitham's signature to have 88.2% Crit DMG at level 90

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the patch 3.4 update to feature a new 5-star sword called Light of Foliar Incision, Alhaitham's signature weapon with the ability to exponentially enhance his personal damage.

The Light of Foliar Incision comes with a 541 Base ATK and 88.2% Crit DMG when fully ascended to level 90. It is the third weapon to boast this amount of Crit DMG secondary stats in Genshin Impact. Irrespective of whether the wielder can trigger the passive or not, the weapon is an excellent choice for sword DPS characters.

Here is a quick rundown of the sword's passive effect at refinement level 1:

Increase Crit-Rate by 4% for the wielder.

Increase Normal ATK and Elemental Skill DMG by 120% of Elemental Mastery when Normal ATK deals Elemental DMG.

The passive effect stays active for 28 damage instances or for 12 seconds.

The effect can be triggered every 12 seconds.

This is wonderful for Alhaitham, who can use his kit to deal elemental damage with his normal attacks and also scale from his Elemental Mastery. Having his signature weapon on him will help bring out his true damage potential as a sword damage dealer.

At higher refinement levels, the Light of Foliar Incision will provide the wielder with higher Crit-Rate stats from passive. Additionally, normal attacks and elemental skill damage upgrades from the wielder's Elemental Mastery will also become more potent.

At refinement level 5, the sword provides 8% Crit-Rate. Normal attack and elemental skill damage increases by 240% of the wielder's Elemental Mastery from the sword's passive ability.

Release date of Light of Foliar Incision in Genshin Impact 3.4 update

Based on official drip marketing and credible sources, it has been confirmed that Alhaitham will debut in the first half of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. As his signature weapon, the Light of Foliar Incision will also appear in the Epitome Invocation (weapon) of the Phase I banner.

The current 3.3 update was launched on December 7, 2022, and will follow the standard 6-week patch cycle. Hence, it is safe to assume that the version 3.4 update will be released on January 11, 2023.

The weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, is notoriously known for its RNG 5-star summons. Hopefully, players will have enough Primogems by then to guarantee the new 5-star weapon for their sword DPS character in Genshin Impact.

