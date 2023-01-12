Genshin Impact's upcoming version 3.4 is only a week away from its official release. Fans are eagerly waiting for the patch and have also started saving Primogems for characters such as Alhaitham and Yaoyao. The official release date for the new update is January 18, 2023.

As per standard procedure, HoYovese developers will run a maintenance update before the latest patch is rolled out. Because of this, the game servers will go down for a while. Here is everything players need to know about Genshin Impact 3.4's server downtime and banner release.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Server downtime and banner release date

Genshin Impact officials have already revealed the 3.4 patch and its content in the January 6 livestream. With only a week to go before the new update comes out, the developers have released a preview page for the new update. This can be seen in the tweet above. However, they are yet to announce the maintenance schedule.

The maintenance is done by the developers to ensure a smooth gameplay experience. Those who are new to the game will be unaware of it. On the day any update is released, officials shut down the game servers for maintenance.

As per the pattern seen with all previous updates, the maintenance will begin on January 18, 2023, at 6:00 am (UTC+8). This means the servers will go down at this time for five hours. During this time, players will be unable to access their game accounts, and everyone will be logged out automatically. Hence, gamers are advised to come up with a plan for January 18 before the official update release to make sure they do not miss any Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Upcoming banner and its release date

The new Genshin Impact patch update will release two new characters to the game's roster. Alhaitham and Yaoyao are scheduled to debut in the first half of the latest version. The former is a new five-star character from Sumeru and has appeared multiple times in recent Archon quests. Yaoyao, on the other hand, is one of the most anticipated characters since the release of Liyue Harbor in the early stages of the game. Although both are Dendro characters, Alhaitham is a sword user, and Yaoyao is a polearm user.

Phase I of the new patch update will also feature Xiao's rerun, and he will be sharing the banner pity with Alhaitham. These banners will be released on the same day as the update launched on January 18, 2023.

Considering how the officials have reverted back to the standard six-week patch cycle, Phase I banners can be expected to be active for 21 days.

The Phase II banners will feature the following characters:

Hu Tao

Yelan

Nothing much is known about the other four-star characters that will be featured alongside Yaoyao in the event wish banners. However, it has been confirmed that the weapon banners in both phases will feature the signature weapon of the featured characters in Genshin Impact.

