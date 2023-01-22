The Lantern Rite Festival is officially back in Genshin Impact 3.4 with its third edition, and this year's event is called The Exquisite Night Chimes. It is one of the game's biggest and most popular events where fans can participate in various games and win rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Crown of Insight, and much more.

At the festival's end, Genshin Impact will also give out a 4-star character from Liyue for free in the Fortuitous Invitation event. It is a great chance to acquire your favorite character from the Land of Geo. This year, there are nine options to choose from, including Yaoyao.

Play Lantern Rite Festival and get a free 4-star unit from Liyue for free (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtain 800 Festive Fever to get a free 4-star Liyue character in Genshin Impact Fortuitous Invitation event

This year's Lantern Rite Festival has brought many new and fun mini-games, and one of them is called the Fortuitous Invitation. You can invite any 4-star Genshin Impact character from Liyue for free to this event. While it is called a free unit, you will still need to obtain Festive Fever to be able to invite them by playing other mini-games at the Lantern Rite Festival.

Play Lantern Rite Festival mini-games to acquire Festive Fever (Image via HoYoverse)

Festive Fever is a special points system that can only be raised by playing all the mini-games of the Lantern Rite Festival event. Some of the mini-games are time-gated, so you will have to wait a few days to complete them. You can also check your point status by going to the event menu.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Festival event menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have successfully attained 800 Festive Fever points, you can invite any 4-star character from Liyue. To take this step, go to the Festive Fever option in the event menu and click on Details in the top right corner to open the Fortuitous Invitation section.

Pick any one of the nine characters (Image via HoYoverse)

A list of all the 4-star characters you can get by exchanging Festive Fever points will open. To permanently invite the unit, click on their icon and click on the Invite Character. You can also check each character's abilities, such as their talents and constellations, by selecting them and clicking on the Character Preview.

Here is the list of all the characters in the Fortuitous Invitation:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xinyan

Xingqiu

Yanfei

Yunjin

Yaoyao

This year, there are nine characters to choose from, including Yaoyao, who was recently added to Genshin Impact in the v3.4 update. You can pick any unit you like or someone you don't have, or even get a higher constellation to make them stronger. However, remember that a character can only be invited once and cannot be exchanged, so it is advised to choose carefully.

Obtain 1000 Festive Fever to earn 150 Primogems and more (Image via HoYoverse)

On a side note, the Fortuitous Invitation requires only 800 Festive Fever to exchange any one Genshin Impact character. You can still obtain up to 1000 Festive Fever points to get more Primogems and other rewards.

Poll : 0 votes