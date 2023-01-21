The Lantern Rite festival has returned to Genshin Impact 3.4 with its third edition in the series. Organized by the region of Liyue, this event celebrates the new year and honors heroes from the past by lighting up the night sky with lanterns, and this time around, they will be hosting a music festival.

This will be a major event where fans can participate in various games to win prizes such as Primogems, Talent level-up materials, Mora, and Mystic Enchantment Ore. At the end of the festival, Genshin Impact also gives out one free four-star character from Liyue, which can be obtained by collecting Festive Fever points.

This year, there are nine character options, including Yaoyao, a brand new character in the game.

Play different games in Lantern Rite to get more Festive Fever in Genshin Impact

Festive Fever is a unique system where players can obtain points by playing different games in Lantern Rite events. To participate in these games, you must complete the first part of Genshin Impact: The Exquisite Night Chimes quest - A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune.

Four different games in Lantern Rite 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing this quest will reward you with 20 Primogems, 30000 Mora, and much more. Additionally, it will unlock the event menu, where you can check out all of the games and collect your rewards along with four mini-quests.

Finish all four mini-quests to take part in the games (Image via HoYoverse)

To take part in all of the event's games, you will need to complete the aforementioned mini-quests, which involve locating certain NPCs at different locations and interacting with them.

Play Behind the Scenes: Digging the Dirt (Image via HoYoverse)

You can now play various games such as combating enemies, paper theater, and parkour. Each game has a different level of difficulty and successfully completing them will reward you with plenty of Primogems and Festive Fever points, which can be claimed from the event menu.

Considering that a few of the games are time-gated, you will have to wait for a few days to complete all of them and collect your rewards.

Get up to 1000 Festive Fever to win more rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can earn up to 150 Primogems, Crown of Insight, fireworks, and furniture for the Serenitea Pot by obtaining 1000 Festive Fever points. The accumulated points can be used by heading to the event menu.

Obtain 800 Festive Fever points to get a free four-star character in Genshin Impact

Get a free four-star Liyue character of your choice (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've completed all the games in Lantern Rite and obtained over 800 Festive Fever points, you can invite any four-star character from Liyue to your party for free. This year, there are nine options to choose from, which also include Genshin Impact's brand new character, Yaoyao.

Here's a list of characters that you can get using Festive Fever points through Fortuitous Invitation:

Yaoyao

Xiangling

Beidou

Xingqiu

Ningguang

Chongyun

Xinyan

Yun Jin

Yanfei

You can pick any character that you don't have or even get a higher constellation. It should be noted that a character can only be invited once, so you're advised to choose carefully.

Poll : 0 votes