Genshin Impact 3.5 banners list: Dehya, Mika, and rerun characters

Genshin Impact's latest version 3.4 update will enter its second phase with new characters and weapon banners. The developers are currently testing two fresh entities in the 3.5 beta. Dehya and Mika were officially revealed in recent drip marketing posts related to the next version update, which will see their releases. Credible leaks have also shed more about their kit and abilities.

Additionally, recent speculations have also narrowed down the potential five-star characters that will return for their reruns in Genshin Impact 3.5. This article will outline all the new and rerun entities scheduled for the upcoming banners in the next version update.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Official information and leaks about new and rerun banner characters

Genshin Impact's officials revealed two new characters in their recent drip marketing posts: Dehya - Pyro and Mika - Cryo. While the former is a five-star entity from Sumeru, the other is a four-star figure from the Mondstadt region.

Dehya

Dehya is a Pyro Clamore user with unique passives and abilities in her kit. She has the ability to tank damage received by her party members with her Elemental Skill. For her Elemental Burst, she takes to the field to deal massive damage with her Pyro-infused fist and kicks. All of her abilities are based on her ATK (Attack) and max HP (Health) in Genshin Impact.

Mika

Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius



Originating from Mondstad, Mika is a Cryo Polearm user who can provide buffs and HP to teammates.

When Mika casts his Elemental Skill, Starfrost Swirl, he will deal Cryo damage to enemies with his crossbow and will also buff the nearby party members with ATK (Attack) speed. His Elemental Burst called Skyfeather Song, on the other hand, will heal all his teammates based on his max HP. Additionally, when party members healed by Mika deal damage to enemies, they will get additional HP from their own attacks.

Genshin Impact 3.5 rerun character banner list

There is no doubt tons of fans look forward to the debut of new characters in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. However, there are also several players who are more interested in the upcoming patch rerun banners.

Based on the latest reliable leaks from SaveYourPrimos, here are the entities with the highest potential to see a rerun:

Eula

Albedo

Klee

Shenhe

Cyno

The list includes two Cryo units, Eula and Shenhe, who haven't been seen in Genshin Impact for almost a year. Both feature great character designs and have completely unique playstyles. Eula has already received one rerun banner in the past, but Shenhe is yet to receive her first since her debut.

Potential characters to return in patch 3.5 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent leaks also revealed that Albedo, Klee, and Cyno also have a high chance of having their reruns. It was also previously claimed that Kamisato Ayaka would see one too, but certain reliable leaks ruled that possibility out.

Overall, the new patch update 3.5 is filled with excellent characters that can fulfill different roles in the party. Interested players should start saving Primogems to summon their desired unit in the game.

