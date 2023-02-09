Genshin Impact Yelan build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and teams

Presently, Yelan is one of the best Hydro units in Genshin Impact and is returning with her first rerun banner in the v3.4 update. Thanks to her versatility, she can take on different roles, ranging from being one of the strongest support and sub-DPS units to even the main DPS. Since Hydro is one of the most essential elements in the game, it allows her to fit into virtually every team composition.

This article will cover some of the best artifacts and weapons in Genshin Impact, including some F2P options, and the best teams to play Yelan efficiently.

The Favonius Warbow is one of the best weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) Aqua Simulacra

Yelan's signature weapon - Aqua Simulacra (Image via HoYoverse)

First on the list is Aqua Simulacra, Yelan's signature weapon, and it goes without saying that it's her BiS (best in slot) weapon in Genshin Impact. It has the highest CRIT DMG stat of 88.2% at level 90. Additionally, it increases her Max HP by 16% at R1 and also increases her DMG by 20% when there are enemies nearby.

2) Favonius Warbow

Favonius Warbow is the best F2P option (Image via HoYoverse)

Next up is the Favonius Warbow, which is one of the best weapons for Yelan as it provides plenty of Energy Recharge, allowing her to use her Elemental Burst far more often. This way, Genshin Impact players can focus on getting more offensive stats on her artifacts.

3) The Stringless

The Stringless can increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

The Stringless is one of the most underrated weapon options for Yelan. At R1, it increases the user's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%, which can be further increased to 48% at R5. Considering that most of Yelan's damage comes from her Skill and Burst, The Stringless is a good option for her if she has good Energy Recharge on her artifacts.

The 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate is Yelan's best artifact set

The 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set is the best for Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Yelan has a high Elemental Burst Energy cost, she requires large amounts of Energy, which makes the 4-piece set of the Emblem of Severed Fate the ideal option for her, as it increases Burst DMG based on the user's ER.

Interestingly, Yelan's kit allows Genshin Impact players to go for other options as well, and they are:

2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + 2-piece Tenacity of The Millelith

2-piece Tenacity of The Millelith + 2-piece Heart of Depth

2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-piece Noblesse Oblige

Furthermore, players can interchange any of these sets with each other. The stats and sub-stats to prioritize on each artifact to maximize Yelan's DPS are as follows:

Feather (Attack): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, HP%

Flower (HP): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, HP%

Sands (HP%): CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, HP

Goblet (Hydro Damage Bonus): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP%, Energy Recharge

Circlet (Crit RATE/Crit DMG): CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (depending on the main stat), HP%, Energy Recharge

Best team for Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) Yelan Overload

Yelan Overload Team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Overload Team is essentially the same as the Raiden National Team, but with Yelan as the Hydro applier, considering that both teams function in the same manner. However, Yelan can provide more DPS than Xingqiu thanks to her passives.

2) Yelan Permafreeze

Permafreeze with Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Even after the introduction of Dendro reactions, the Permafreeze team compositions with Ayaka are still part of the meta in Genshin Impact. With Yelan as a sub-DPS and Hydro applicator, this team will function like any other Freeze team.

3) Yelan National Team

Yelan National Team (Image via HoYoverse)

The National Team of Genshin Impact is one of the strongest teams mostly comprised of F2P characters. Yelan and Xingqiu synergize well with each other to deal massive amounts of ST damage. Their team can also unlock double Hydro and Pyro Resonances, which increases the Max HP and ATK of all the members by 25% and increases their overall damage as a result.

Poll : 0 votes