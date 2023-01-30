Yelan is finally returning to Genshin Impact in the second phase of v3.4, which is less than two weeks away. This will be her first re-run banner since her release in v2.7. Yelan is a Hydro character that uses a bow and can work with virtually every team as a solid support unit that can also fill the role of a sub-DPS unit in the game.

However, some new fans might wonder if they should pull for Yelan since they're unsure if she's still worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 3.4. Here are five reasons why Yelan is worth getting.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Flexible team compositions and 4 other reasons why Yelan is worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 3.4

1) Excellent Hydro sub-DPS and support unit

Yelan is a powerful burst support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Before Yelan's release, many Genshin Impact players wished for another Xingqiu they could have in their other party Spiral Abyss team, and Yelan is just that. In terms of gameplay, both have really similar styles as they can fire Hydro homing attacks on their enemies using their Elemental Burst to trigger powerful reactions.

Due to Yelan's passive skill, Adapt with Ease, she can increase the damage dealt by the active character and provide more DPS (damage per second) compared to Xingqiu. Hydro is also an essential element in the game, making her a special unit.

2) Her Elemental Skill - Lingering Lifeline

Her skills make her one of the fastest characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's Elemental Skill, Lingering Lifeline, is one of the most unique and potent abilities in the game. Using this skill allows her to rush, and she fires off a Lifeline that entangles enemies in her path, which can deal Hydro damage based on her max HP when the skill duration ends.

Her skill also does make her one of the fastest characters in Genshin Impact, which can be used for exploration purposes to move around plains rapidly.

3) Easy to build and F2p friendly

Yelan is easy to build and can use many F2p weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is undoubtedly one of the most accessible characters to build in the game. She can use multiple artifact sets, including mixed match sets such as 2-piece Tenacity of the Milleltih and 2-piece Heart of Depth or Emblem of Severed Fate. Her main damage scales off her max HP, a very common sub-stat, and can be easily obtained in any artifact set, as well as her passive skill, Turn Control.

While Yelan's best slot weapon is her signature Aqua Simulacra, her weapon options are also very F2p friendly such as Favonius Warbow, The Stringless, Fading Twilight, and more. While she also gets more potent with constellations like other Genshin Impact characters, she is a broken unit even at C0.

4) Strong passive skills

Her passives make her strong and provide high DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's passive skills - Turn Control and Adapt with Ease - are two of the strongest passives in Genshin Impact. The former increases her max HP by 6%/12%/18%/30% based on the number of element types in the team, which in turn increases the overall damage dealt by Yelan.

Meanwhile, Adapt with Ease significantly increases the active character's damage by 1% when Yelan's Burst is in play. The damage will increase by 3.5% every second, which can stack up to 50% and reset when the Burst is cast again.

5) Flexible team comps

Since Yelan is a robust burst support unit and can apply Hydro, one of the most used and vital elements, she can be used in any team that needs Hydro. With the introduction of Dendro reactions, she has also become one of the most widely used units in Bloom and Hyperbloom teams due to her ability to deal massive amounts of damage.

