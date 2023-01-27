The first phase of Genshin Impact v3.4 is about to end and make way for the second with new events and character banners featuring Hu Tao and Yelan, along with three other four-star characters. Coincidentally, all five units in the second phase are from Liyue.

HoYoverse has already announced the release date for Hu Tao's banner, along with the events in the second half of v3.4. She will return after over a year with her second rerun banner, which will be available for a limited time.

Genshin Impact 3.4 second phase: Hu Tao banner date and all 4-star characters

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 will begin on February 7 at 18:00 on the Asian server, where Hu Tao will return after over a year with her second rerun banner. She is a strong Pyro polearm DPS unit that can deal consistent damage from her Charged Attacks and gets even stronger with her first constellation.

Hu Tao will share her with three other four-star characters from Liyue for a limited period:

1) Xingqiu

Xingqiu is one of the strongest characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is one of the strongest sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact and works with virtually every team. He can also heal and is usually paired with Xiangling and Bennett in the National Team, one of the most popular and strongest units in the game. Together, they can easily clear floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss with full nine stars.

He is one of the few units that remain mainstays in Genshin Impact builds. Although a strong unit at C0 that does not need more constellations, he can have energy issues due to high burst costs.

However, like any other character in Genshin Impact, he gets stronger by unlocking more constellations, especially his second and sixth. His C2 decreases the Hydro resistance of the enemy by 15% for 4s, and C6 helps him restore his energy much faster.

2) Ningguang

Ningguang is the only Geo catalyst unit (Image via HoYoverse)

She is an amazing DPS character who can deal a lot of damage with her Elemental Burst and is also the only Geo Catalyst unit in Genshin Impact. Her kit allows her to not only hurt enemies but also defend herself from any incoming attack with her skill.

Ningguang's Jade Screen can absorb a certain amount of damage, which scales from her max HP and increases a team member's Geo damage by 12% for 10s when they pass through it. One of the best aspects of her gameplay is that she is great at dealing damage from long-range attacks, and her Elemental Burst sends homing projectiles that always hit the target.

While she is a strong unit, her best team compositions are limited to Geo units. Furthermore, her gameplay doesn't alter when a new character arrives due to her element.

3) Beidou

Beidou is an amazing Electro sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

While Beidou is another strong Electro Claymore unit, she remains a very underrated character. Her Elemental Burst creates a lightning ring around her which bursts between enemies, constantly dealing high amounts of Electro damage.

It also applies Electro to enemies to create reactions such as Electrocharged or Aggravate, which is currently one of the meta reactions in Genshin Impact.

Her Elemental Burst also creates a shield that can absorb damage from any incoming attack and increase the character's resistance to interruption. Beidou's kit makes her excellent against multiple enemies, especially with her second constellation. This allows her Burst to hit two additional targets and deal more damage.

