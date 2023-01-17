Genshin Impact 3.4: Hu Tao banner 4-stars, release date, and weapon details

HoYoverse has announced the release date of phase two of Genshin Impact 3.4. The second half of the latest patch version will bring back two of the strongest characters in the game, Hu Tao and Yelan. The former is receiving her first rerun in over a year, while the latter is getting her first-ever rerun since her release.

The signature weapons of Yelan and Hu Tao will also return to the weapon banner for a limited period of time. Further, three other four-star characters from Liyue will feature on their banners.

Xingqiu to be featured on Hu Tao banner in Genshin Impact 3.4's phase two

Genshin Impact has revealed all the upcoming events and character banners for the new v3.4. The second phase will begin on 2023/2/7 at 18:00, where Hu Tao will share her banner with three other four-star units for 21 days.

Here is a list of the three Liyue characters that will feature in phase two banners:

1) Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is one of the best and most popular Hydro support units in Genshin Impact. He is usually used in the Liyue and Raiden National Teams but can also be used in other teams due to his homing Rain Swords.

2) Ningguang

Ningguang (Image via HoYoverse)

Ningguang is an amazing Geo DPS character who can deal a lot of damage at once while buffing other Geo characters in the party from her skill. Her Jade Screen can also block attacks from enemies and damage absorption scales off her max HP.

3) Beidou

Beidou (Image via HoYoverse)

Beidou is usually overlooked because of other Electro units, however, with enough investment, she can dish out a lot of damage as a sub-DPS. She can also create a shield to absorb enemy damage to some extent.

Staff of Homa and Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact 3.4 phase two weapon banner

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 will have one of the best weapon banners yet featuring Staff of Homa and Aqua Simulacra. Both weapons are known to have an insane amount of CRIT Damage stats, making them very strong weapons.

1) Staff of Homa

Staff of Homa (Image via HoYoverse)

Staff of Homa is arguably the strongest spear in Genshin Impact, and nearly any polearm character can use it. It has 66.2% CRIT Damage second stat, which is the highest compared to its counterparts. It increases the wielder's HP by 20% from the passive and increases the user's attack by 0.8% of the max HP.

2) Aqua Simulacra

Aqua Simulacra (Image via HoYoverse)

Aqua Simulacra is one of the only three weapons in Genshin Impact with 88.2% CRIT Damage. It also increases the user's HP by 16% and buffs the damage dealt by 20% against nearby enemies from its passives.

3) Lithic Blade

Lithic Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lithic Blade is a limited four-star and unique Claymore. For every Liyue character in the party, it increases the user's Attack by 7% and CRIT Rate by 3%.

4) Dragon's Bane

Dragon's Bane (Image via HoYoverse)

Dragon's Bane is a four-stat polearm with an Elementary Mastery second stat. It also increases damage against enemies affected by Pyro or Hydro by 20% at R1 and is a good F2p option for characters like Xiangling and Thoma.

5) Favonius Code

Favonius Codex (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Codex is a good catalyst for any catalyst user. It provides an insane amount of Energy Recharge, ensuring that the party can use their Elemental Burst anytime.

6) Favonius Sword

Favonius Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Sword has the same function as Favonius Codex, which ensures the party doesn't suffer from energy issues. The only difference between them is that the former has a slightly more Energy Recharge at 61.3%.

7) Rust

Rust (Image via HoYoverse)

Rust is one of the best DPS bows for characters like Yoimiya. It increases the user's attack from its second stat and buffs the Normal Attack DMG by 40%.

