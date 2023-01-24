3 best Genshin Impact characters to pick in Lantern Rite Event

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023 is about to end, and as part of the festival, fans can invite any four-star character from Liyue to their party using Fortuitous Invitation. To do so, they must participate in various mini-games in the event and raise their Festive Fever points.

This year, there are nine options to choose from, including Yaoyao, a brand-new Dendro character who was added to Genshin Impact 3.4. Fortuitous Invitation can only be used to invite any character once, and they cannot be exchanged later.

Fortuitous Invitation - Invite any four-star character from Liyue to your party (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some recommendations for the best characters to invite from Lantern Rite's Fortuitous Invitation.

Yaoyao and two other amazing 4-star characters to pick for free in Genshin Impact Fortuitous Invitation

To invite a character using Fortuitous Invitation, you need to raise 800 Festive Fever by participating in all the mini-games in the Lantern Rite event. You can pick any four-star character from Liyue that you don't have or even get a constellation to make an already-owned character stronger in Genshin Impact.

1) Yaoyao

Yaoyao is a great Dendro healer support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is a brand new polearm character introduced in Genshin Impact 3.4. She is a support healer unit and can be used in many Dendro teams, which might require healing while also dealing damage to the enemies simultaneously.

Most of her constellations are strong, so if you already have her after pulling on the Alhaitham and Xiao banners, you can always go for another free Yaoyao copy. Her first constellation increases the active character's Dendro DMG bonus by 15% for eight seconds and also restores 15 stamina, while her second constellation can solve her energy issues.

Yaoyao's Elemental Burst costs 80 energy, and unlocking her C2 will restore three energy every time her burst hits an enemy, allowing her to use her Burst faster.

2) Xingqiu

Xingqiu is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. He is a Hydro sub-DPS unit who can also heal and work with virtually every team in the game. Paired with Xiangling and Bennett, they can always clear floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss with full nine stars.

He is strong at C0, and you can usually work without his constellations. However, if you can unlock his second and sixth constellations, you should get him. His C2 can decrease the enemy's Hydro resistance by 15% for 4s, and C6 can help him recharge his energy much faster.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling is a very strong Pyro sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous entry, Xiangling is also one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Burst, Pyronado, makes her a very strong Pyro sub-DPS unit that can easily defeat most enemies.

Every player gets a copy of Xiangling after clearing the third floor of the Spiral Abyss for free. While she is already strong at C0, unlocking higher constellations can make her even stronger, especially her first and fourth constellations.

Her C1 decreases the enemy's Pyro resistance by 15% for six seconds when they are hit by Gouba's attack, which is her Elemental Skill. This will significantly increase the damage dealt by all the Pyro characters in the party.

Xiangling's C4 is her strongest constellation, increasing her Pyronado's duration by 40%. Her Elemental Burst, below C4, lasts for ten seconds with a 20s cooldown, and unlocking the fourth constellation will increase it to 14s.

This will decrease Pyronado's downtime, allowing her to overall deal more DPS with the extra four seconds. Lastly, it is entirely up to those who they want to pick, and they can always get a new unit or just their favorite Genshin Impact character in general.

Poll : 0 votes