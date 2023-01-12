3 best free characters to unlock in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite 2023 event will allow players to get one free character out of nine options. It is a generous event, but some Travelers might wonder which character is the best option for them. Everybody's accounts will have different progress from one another. Likewise, preferences may vary.

This short listicle will focus on some of the best choices from a meta perspective. It won't be in any particular order, as selecting any of the three options listed below should be excellent for most accounts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Xingqiu and 2 other amazing Genshin Impact characters you can get for free in the Lantern Rite 2023 event

1) Yaoyao

Yaoyao's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with the most obvious choice for many players. Yaoyao is making her long-awaited debut in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Players can never get this character in any past version update. Due to this fact, many won't have a single copy by the time the Lantern Rite 2023 event begins.

Every other character offered in this event was easily obtainable in past version updates. Most of them have even been around since the game first launched nearly two years ago. However, Yaoyao's availability isn't the only reason to consider getting her.

Many players will pick her in the Lantern Rite 2023 event (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is the only Dendro character in the Lantern Rite 2023 event. Many competent Genshin Impact teams have Elemental Reactions involving this element. Not to mention, her kit also has pretty good healing that scale off her Max HP.

Note: Your only options for free Dendro characters are Collei and the Traveler.

2) Xingqiu

Xingqiu's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is a top-tier 4-star character that has been relevant in various successful team comps over the years.

While older players will likely have him at C6 by now, newer players might not be as fortunate. Hence, they should consider getting Xingqiu from the Lantern Rite 2023 event since he's the most meta-relevant here alongside Xiangling.

His Elemental Skill is one of the easiest ways to get Hydro application in any team comp. While there are certain situations where Yelan is better than him in this role, Travelers must keep in mind that she's a 5-star character and isn't available for free.

Another artwork featuring him (Image via HoYoverse)

Ergo, Xingqiu will be most Genshin Impact players' best choice for a Hydro character. The damage reduction and HP recovery associated with his Elemental Skill are also pretty solid.

All of his Constellations are really good. Players who already have him can't go wrong in getting another copy of Xingqiu in the Lantern Rite 2023 event unless he's already C6.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The final option to consider is Xiangling. She is already available for free to players who have completed the Spiral Abyss's third floor and third chamber. However, that doesn't mean Travelers should write her off as an option in the Lantern Rite 2023 event.

Most players who follow the meta should already know that Xiangling is one of the best 4-star characters in the game. Those who don't should understand that her Pyro application via her Elemental Burst is outstanding. The damage is good and lasts for a long time, which is why her Elemental Burst is one of the best in all of Genshin Impact.

More artwork featuring her (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling's fourth Constellation extends this ability's duration. Getting any Constellation of hers is an improvement that every Genshin Impact player should consider getting if they wish to be better at the game.

