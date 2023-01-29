Genshin Impact Yelan build: Best Artifact set and weapon in 2023

Yelan is often considered one of the best units in Genshin Impact. As it happens, she is getting a rerun in the second half of version 3.4.

Hence, in this article, a detailed list of builds of Yelan, along with her best in slot weapons and artifacts, have been discussed in detail. She is an extremely versatile unit, makeing her one of the best characters.

She can be used both as a DPS and support, depending upon the number of constellations that players have. In any case, the following guide has been done for constellation zero Yelan, so that even free-to-play players can take full advantage.

Detailed build guide for Yelan ahead of her rerun in Genshin Impact version 3.4

Yelan's banner in Genshin Impact is set to arrive along with version update 3.4. Therefore, players have around a week left to farm the artifacts.

However, building Yelan is not difficult as her artifacts are easy to obtain.

Yelan has two different builds in Genshin Impact. Players can go for the DPS build or an all-out support build. The artifact and stat requirements for each build have been provided below.

DPS Yelan

To build DPS Yelan, players have to go for the following artifact set:

Heart of Depth x2

Tenacity of Milleleth x2

Now is the time to look at the stat requirements for every piece. The main stat for each piece is written in brackets, while the sub-stats are written after the colon.

Feather (Attack): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Energy Recharge, HP

Flower (HP): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Energy Recharge

Sands (HP): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Energy Recharge

Headpiece (Crit Rate/Crit Damage): Crit Rate/Crit Damage (depending upon the main stat), HP

Goblet (Hydro Damage Bonus): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP

This build is ideally the best in case players are going for Aqua Simulacra, Yelan's signature weapon. HP is extremely important on Yelan, and players will need around 30000 units. Apart from that, Crit Rate, Crit Damage, and Energy Recharge are equally important.

Support Yelan

To go for support or sub-DPS Yelan, players will need to go for the following artifact set:

Emblem of Severed Fate x4

The requirement for every major piece is as follows:

Feather (Attack): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Energy Recharge, HP

Flower (HP): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Energy Recharge

Sands (Energy Recharge): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP

Head Piece (Crit Rate/Crit Damage): Crit Rate/Crit Damage, HP, Energy Recharge

Goblet (Hydro Damage Bonus): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Energy Recharge

For support Yelan in Genshin Impact, players must focus on Energy Recharge, Crit Rate/Crit Damage, and HP as the main stats.

Weapon Requirement for Yelan

When it comes to weapons, Yelan has several options to go for. It mainly depends on what kind of build she is going for. The weapon and the build that it works on have been provided below:

Aqua Simulacra (DPS/Support)

Elegy for the End (Sub DPS/Support)

Stringless (Sub-DPS/Support)

Favonius Bow (Support)

Sacrificial Bow (Support)

Amongst these, Aqua Simulacra is the best choice for Yelan in Genshin Impact; however, Stringless is a really good weapon and probably the second best to go for if players do not get the five-star signature option.

Favonius and Sacrifical are all out support weapons and only work on off-field Yelan.

