Genshin Impact 3.4 events schedule (Phase 2): Hu Tao banner, abyss changes, and Beetle event dates

Genshin Impact 3.4 update has become successful among players. The first half of the patch includes the Lantern Rite, a flagship event filled with tons of mini-games to obtain Primogems and other rewards. In addition, the flagship event provides an opportunity to obtain a free 4-star Liyue character.

Fortunately, Phase II of the patch 3.4 update is packed with the same amount of content. Here is a quick rundown:

New Event-Wish Banners

New Spiral Abyss

New event: Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl

Apart from these, there are also other events that are scheduled for the second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Genshin Impact: Phase II event schedule for patch 3.4 update

The current phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 is gradually coming to an end. New content and events will soon replace the old ones. The current patch is scheduled to enter Phase II on February 07, 2023. The current banners will be replaced with new event-wish banners featuring rerun characters and weapons.

Phase II of the patch 3.4 update will feature the following characters:

Hu Tao

Yelan

Beidou

Ningguang

Xingqiu

Hu Tao and Yelan are 5-star characters that will have their reruns in the upcoming event-wish banners. While Hu Tao returns for her second rerun in almost a year, Yelan will make her very first appearance in Genshin Impact. HoYoverse officials have revealed the 4-star characters mentioned in the list in their recent announcements.

The weapon banner (Epitome Invocation) accompanying the rerun banners will feature the signature weapons of Hu Tao and Yelan. Hence, players will have the opportunity to wish for Staff of Homa and Aqua Simulacra along with other 4-star weapons on the weapons banner.

New Spiral Abyss changes coming to Genshin Impact 3.4

The new lunar phase of the Spiral Abyss is scheduled to go live on February 01, 2023. Players will go against a new enemy line-up which will put their skills and character builds to the test. However, they can take the help of the new Abyssal Blessing to give themselves the upper hand.

Although Floors 9-11 will also receive new enemy line-ups, gamers will have little to no problem clearing them with 9 stars. The above Reddit post reveals the new Floor 12, which is filled with enemies that can tank lots of damage.

New Beetle event coming to the patch 3.4 update

Genshin [email protected] @G8_Genshin



#GenshinImpact #Livestream #SpecialProgram #Game8 Another event is themed with our one and oni friend in mind! We get to duke it out with our Onikabuto in this Beetle Brawl event! Another event is themed with our one and oni friend in mind! We get to duke it out with our Onikabuto in this Beetle Brawl event!#GenshinImpact #Livestream #SpecialProgram #Game8 https://t.co/AJ6oVIy6ah

Officials have scheduled an event in Inazuma where players will participate in Beetle Brawls. The new event is called Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl, and it will go live on February 16, 2023.

Here are some pre-requisites that fans will have to fulfill to participate in the event:

Reach AR level 30 or above

Must complete Archon Quest "Ritou Escape Plan"

Must complete Archon Quest "Perilous Trail"

Those who are yet to complete the Perilous Trail quest can use the "Quick Start" option on the event page. Participating in and completing challenges will reward Genshin Impact players with Primogems and more.

Poll : 0 votes