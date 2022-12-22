Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy leaks: Triple Maguu Kenki, ASIMON, and more monsters

Genshin Impact leakers on December 21, 2022 provided a lot of information regarding the brand new Spiral Abyss that is set to be introduced alongside update 3.4. This will be an update when Lantern Rite drops into the game, which means that some of the enemies in the Spiral Abyss will cater to the banners.

In any case, the enemy lineup that is set to feature in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss alongside Genshin Impact update 3.4 has been discussed briefly in this article. It seems that players will see the return of both the ASIMON as well as Triple Maguu Kenki. It is important to remember that these are still leaks, hence the information is still subject to change.

⟡ Daniele - Heizounal & The Lyns Main @reevedthrnd 3.3.52 Beta Update



Next Spiral Abyss line up (for Ver. 3.4) for Floor 12.

Enemy line up, Wave Spawns, and HP.



New enemies: Scorpion, Vulture, Eremite hotties.



Floor 11 stays the same.



subject to change. 3.3.52 Beta Update Next Spiral Abyss line up (for Ver. 3.4) for Floor 12.Enemy line up, Wave Spawns, and HP.New enemies: Scorpion, Vulture, Eremite hotties.Floor 11 stays the same.subject to change. https://t.co/tNuGG0We7X

However, the leaks appear to be from a reliable source, and players can start preparing their characters for the leaked Spiral Abyss lineup.

Full details regarding Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss 3.4 enemy lineup

The Spiral Abyss is considered to be the true end-game content in Genshin Impact. There are several floors in the Spiral Abyss, each of which is divided into two halves and three sections.

There are a total of 12 Spiral Abyss floors, out of which Floor 1 to Floor 8 can only be completed once. Floors 9 to 12 reset every two weeks, with increasing difficulty as players progress through each section.

Floor 12 usually has the most challenging enemies. The enemies on the floor have very high health bars and can only be tackled by players who have invested in the game for a long time.

This appears to be the case for update 3.4 as well, as leaks claim that some really difficult enemies will be introduced to Floor 12. In any case, it's now time to look into the lineup.

Genshin Impact update 3.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 leaked lineup

Floor 12, Chamber 1, First Half

Wave 1: Ruin Guard-485605 HP

Wave 2: Ruin Grader- 795002 HP

Wave 3: Ruin Guard- 485605 HP

Wave 4: Ruin Drake Earth Guard- 624349 HP

Floor 12, Chamber 1, Second Half

Wave 1: Pyro Whopperflower-208116 HP

Wave 1: Cryo Whopperflower-208116 HP

Wave 1: Electro Whopperflower- 208116 HP

Wave 2: Pyro Abyss Mage- 138744 HP

Wave 2: Cryo Abyss Mage- 138744 HP

Wave 2: Electro Abyss Mage- 138744 HP

Wave 3: Eremite Desert Clearwater- 408858 HP

Wave 3: Eremite Sunfrost- 408858 HP

Floor 12, Chamber 2, First Half

Wave 1: Nobushi Jintouban (2)- 257503 HP

Wave 1: Kairagi Dancing Thunder (1)- 618007 HP

Wave 2: Tempest Blessbone Scorpion (1)- 901260 HP

Wave 2: Conflagration Blessbone Red Vulture (1)- 901260 HP

Floor 12, Chamber 2, Second Half

Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost (1)- 981063 HP

Maguu Kenki Lone Gale (1)- 981063 HP

Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror (1)- 981063 HP

Floor 12, Chamber 3, First Half

Algorithm of Semi Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON)- 2218401 HP

Floor 12, Chamber 3, Second Half

Wave 1: Eremite Desert Clearwater- 499140 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Sunfrost- 499140 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Daythunder- 554600 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Scorching Loremaster- 610060 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Galehunter- 610060 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Floral Ringdancer- 610060 HP

It's safe to say that Genshin Impact players will need some top-tier units if they want to clear the Spiral Abyss in update 3.4. This iteration of the Spiral Abyss appears to favor Alhaitham, who is set to appear in update 3.4.

Apart from him, the potentially leaked rerun units, namely Xiao, Yelan, and Hu Tao, will also perform well in the upcoming Spiral Abyss.

Poll : 0 votes