Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss to add triple Maguu Kenki: Floor 12 enemy leaks

The triple Maguu Kenki boss fight is supposedly returning to Floor 12's second Chamber in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss. The latest leaks also reveal the whole enemy lineup for Floor 12, which includes some challenging foes.

Travelers will recall the triple Maguu Kenki were leaked for Version 3.3's Spiral Abyss lineups, but they were replaced by the Golden Wolflord in the end. Something similar can happen this time, so keep in mind that everything shown in this article is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss leaks: Three Maguu Kenkis plus other enemy lineups on Floor 12

Note: The original Tweet by GenshinMains has been hit by a Copyright Strike, adding legitimacy to this leak.

No specific numbers are listed for each individual enemy, so there isn't any data on their HP or how many you will have to fight on Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss. That said, Travelers can still see who they will be up against in the above leak, including the infamous triple Maguu Kenki.

The list of enemies seen in this leak includes:

12-1's first half: Ruin Drake, Ruin Grader, Ruin Guard

Ruin Drake, Ruin Grader, Ruin Guard 12-1's second half: Cryo Abyss Mage, Pyro Abyss Mage, Electro Abyss Mage, Cryo Whopperflower, Electro Whopperflower, Pyro Whopperflower, Sunfrost, Desert Clearwater

Cryo Abyss Mage, Pyro Abyss Mage, Electro Abyss Mage, Cryo Whopperflower, Electro Whopperflower, Pyro Whopperflower, Sunfrost, Desert Clearwater 12-2's first half: Kairagi: Dancing Thunder, Kairagi: Fiery Might, Blessbone Red Vulture, Blessbone Scorpion

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder, Kairagi: Fiery Might, Blessbone Red Vulture, Blessbone Scorpion 12-2's second half: Triple Maguu Kenki

Triple Maguu Kenki 12-3's first half: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network 12-3's second half: Stone Enchanter, Scorching Loremaster

Do note that the Blessbone Red Vulture, Blessbone Scorpion, and Scorching Loremaster are all new foes that will debut in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss Blessings

All three of the leaked Blessings for Version 3.4 involve Dendro in some capacity. Thus, it's not as straightforward to guess the reruns associated with the element for this update compared to past Blessings.

The leaked Blessings are useful for Alhaitham, who has been leaked to be playable in Version 3.4. He is a five-star Dendro Sword user who can easily trigger Spread or Aggravate and greatly benefits from enemies with reduced Dendro RES.

On a related note, Yaoyao is also a leaked character who uses the same element and will debut in the upcoming update. She will also benefit from these Blessings, albeit on a smaller scale.

There aren't any other leaks to mention here (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, there are currently no leaks covering anything past the Floor 12 lineup and Blessings for Update Version 3.4. Travelers will have to be patient until more news arrives regarding Floor 11 details and other more specific information, such as HP, exact enemy numbers, etc.

