Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss leaks: Golden Wolflord and new enemy lineups revealed

There are a few Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss leaks that may interest some Travelers, particularly when it comes to new enemy lineups. The dreaded Golden Wolflord is returning, so those who hated fighting that boss in its last appearance might not be happy to see it again.

It is worth mentioning that the most recent leaks suggest that the Golden Wolflord has replaced the Maguu Kenki in the enemy lineups. Such Spiral Abyss leaks are always subject to change, including the content shown below.

Knowledge is half the battle, so knowing these enemy lineups is beneficial to anybody wishing to prepare for this upcoming challenge.

Everything known about Genshin Impact 3.3's Spiral Abyss via leaks thus far

The Floor 11 lineup (Image via plusle)

The first relevant Genshin Impact 3.3 leak to cover here is related to the Floor 11 lineup. This leak came from plusle, who also revealed the now-outdated Floor 12 lineup. However, no changes to Floor 11 have been reported since then, meaning the above image is the most relevant one thus far.

Floor 11 tends to be much easier than Floor 12, which doesn't seem to be any different in Genshin Impact 3.3.

The next relevant leak to discuss is the enemy lineup for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 3.3's Spiral Abyss. This is where the unpopular Golden Wolflord makes its appearance in the second half of 12-2. Otherwise, the rest of the enemies in this lineup are similar to the initial leaks on this subject.

Thankfully, there is only one Golden Wolflord in 12-2, so it's not as if the player has to fight three of them like they originally had to with the Maguu Kenkis.

The mobs and how many of them are on Floor 12 (Image via Pengepul Teyvat)

Curious players may want to know the number of enemies they will be fighting on Floor 12 of the upcoming Spiral Abyss lineup. It's nothing too crazy, except for the fact that there are 13 Rifthound enemies in 12-3's second half.

Do keep in mind that these numbers, as well as the actual enemies themselves, are all subject to change. The only Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks left to discuss here are the upcoming Spiral Abyss Blessings.

Blessings

Phase 1's translation essentially boils down to on-field characters dealing damage with either Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks, which will get +10% All Elemental DMG and +10% Physical DMG. This buff lasts for four seconds, and characters get a maximum of six stacks, with one stack per second.

Dealing damage with something different than the last attack used (either Normal, Charged, or Plunging) will reset the cooldown. Characters who leave the field lose this buff.

Translating Phase 2's text tells players that the on-field characters who deal Swirl DMG give the team +20% CRIT DMG for eight seconds, up to three stacks. Characters can only get one stack a second.

Finally, Phase 3 involves on-field characters creating an AOE shockwave whenever they deal the same Elemental DMG four times. This shockwave can only happen once every four seconds. The counter only stacks once every 0.1 seconds.

That's it for the current Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss leaks.

