Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss usage rate shows the most and least used characters

Genshin Impact 3.2's Spiral Abyss has been quite tough, and players are bringing in some of their strongest teams to try and defeat this challenging gauntlet. Fans have compiled statistics that show many of the top characters that have been brought into this version of the Abyss, and this data can help them create the perfect teams to take on the difficult arena.

Maxing out the Spiral Abyss can reward players with a ton of Primogems, so they'll want to make sure they are using the best possible teams to take it on. Here are the usage rates for the Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss.

Most and least used Genshin Impact characters in the 3.2 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 3.2's Spiral Abyss has proven to be one of the toughest so far, and many players are experimenting with different builds to try and surmount the tricky foes and difficult challenges. Players will need to bring their strongest teams if they want to gather all of the rewards from the Spiral Abyss, and given that it provides a ton of Primogems upon a full completion, players won't want to miss out. Here are the most and least popular characters during this phase of the Abyss:

Most used characters

A ton of 5-star characters are seeing use in this version of the Spiral Abyss, but Yelan, in particular, has seen some incredible usage numbers. Unlike previous Spiral Abyss rotations that were regularly dominated by characters like Raiden Shogun and her national team, Hydro and Dendro seem to have become very prevalent during this Abyss.

As a powerful 5-star Hydro applicator, Yelan has become crucial for a ton of powerful teams, which explains her usage rates.

Amazingly, Nahida has reached an almost 70% usage rate in this version of the Spiral Abyss despite only just having been released. Players have been taking advantage of her incredible utility and strong buffs to clear the Abyss with ease. Here are the stats on the most used 5-star characters for Floor 12:

Yelan - 85.9%

Kaedehara Kazuha - 82.9%

Zhongli - 80.4%

Bennett - 76.6%

Kokomi - 74%

Nahida - 70.5%

As players can see, Hydro definitely seems like it has become one of the most valuable elements, and fans will definitely want to keep that in mind when summoning for characters to use in the Abyss.

Least used characters in the 3.2 Spiral Abyss

Of course, with Genshin Impact's massive roster, there are going to be many characters that don't see much use in the Spiral Abyss. Given that it is meant to be some of the hardest content that the game has to offer, players have to bring their strongest characters, which results in many of them getting overlooked. Still, some players make these teams work and manage to bring these characters in to clear the Abyss with. Here are some of the characters with the lowest pick rates:

Aloy - 0.1%

Amber - 0.1%

Candace - 0.1%

Sayu - 0.1%

Xinyan - 0.1%

Players should keep in mind that these players still managed to clear the Abyss with these characters, which only goes to show that Genshin Impact is truly a game where fans can build any of their favorite characters and succeed.

Genshin Impact players take on the Spiral Abyss with a wide variety of teams, and picking the right characters can be very important.

