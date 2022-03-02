4 tips to defeat Golden Wolflord boss in Genshin Impact

Many Travelers seeking to complete Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss must slay the Golden Wolflord boss. It's an enemy that can infamously waste a player's time, especially if they primarily favor melee-based DPS units. Any time wasted in the Spiral Abyss gets the player further from achieving three stars on this section (and players want to get the maximum amount for the free Primogems).

Genshin Impact players may wish to practice some tips or familiarize themselves with the Golden Wolflord's attack patterns. This boss can be fought outside of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss (it's located on Tsurumi Island).

4 tips to help Genshin Impact players defeat the Golden Wolflord boss

4) Healers can counteract Corrosion

Healers can help make this fight safer than shield users (Image via miHoYo)

There will be instances where Genshin Impact players will be unable to defeat a boss quickly or avoid every attack. In these scenarios, they will likely be afflicted with a status ailment known as Corrosion, which will deplete their HP over time.

Shields do not prevent characters from taking damage from Corrosion, but any healing ability will help provide sustain for the team.

3) Burst it down once its shield is down

A player destroying the Rifthound Skulls to get past the Golden Wolflord's shield (Image via YouTube/Rz Kanigara)

Genshin Impact players can throw everything they have at the Golden Wolflord if it's down and not doing anything. It's best to do this when players destroy the nearby Rifthound Skulls (preferably with a Geo character). Otherwise, they would have to wait for it to get close and hope the boss misses its dash attack, but it won't be down for long in this case.

This tip is especially valuable for melee-based DPS units (like Eula), as they won't be able to hit the Golden Wolflord often otherwise.

2) Bring a character that can attack from a distance

Most melee characters won't be able to hit the Golden Wolflord often when it's flying several feet above their head. Hence, Catalyst and Bow users will be incredibly valuable in this fight (especially if they use Geo).

Genshin Impact players can still have a Sword, Polearm, or Claymore user in their party, but they should have a long-range fighter somewhere in the team composition. If one only has four melee-based characters, then this fight will drag on and cost the player precious time that they don't want to lose.

1) Bring a Geo character to break the Rifthound Skulls

Ningguang is easy to obtain and can easily destroy the Rifthound Skulls (Image via miHoYo)

Geo is the most effective element when it comes to dispatching the Rifthound Skulls that are connected to this boss's shields. If the player doesn't bring a Geo unit for this phase of the fight, then they would have to rely on two alternatives:

Vanquish the boss before it summons the Rifthound Skulls. Complete the battle without a Geo unit, but lose precious time.

The first option is far more viable if players want to get three stars, but it's not something that every player can realistically do. Hence, bringing at least one Geo user is a safe option.

Ningguang is an excellent choice for this fight as far as convenience goes.

