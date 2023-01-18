Genshin Impact 3.4 patch notes: Lantern Rite schedule, banners, monsters, and features

Genshin Impact 3.4 pre-maintenance patch notes are already out. Combining that knowledge with other official HoYoLAB articles should give readers plenty of information about the new update. Maintenance will begin at 6 am (UTC+8), and it's expected to last for five hours. Thus, the update should be live around 11 am (UTC+8).

The new Version Update is officially titled "The Exquisite Night Chimes." That name is identical to the title of the main event of Genshin Impact 3.4. This patch notes article will cover the Lantern Rites Festival and its related events, along with everything new with this update.

Genshin Impact 3.4 patch notes: What's new?

The first thing Travelers should know about the new Version Update is that they will receive 300 Primogems as the minimum compensation. These Primogems will be delivered to the player's mail for accounts with an Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

New Event Wishes

There are two phases of character banners in this update:

Alhaitham + Xiao Yelan + Hu Tao

The first Event Wishes have already been revealed. Xiao and Alhaitham will have the featured four-star characters:

Xinyan

Yaoyao

Yun Jin

Hu Tao and Yelan's banners will feature:

Beidou

Ningguang

Xingqiu

The first Epitome Invocation will feature:

Light of Foliar Incision

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Lithic Spear

The Flute

Rainslasher

The Widsith

Sacrificial Bow

Alhaitham is a brand-new 5-star Dendro Sword user, while Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro Polearm character. Light of Foliar Incision is a new 5-star Sword meant to synergize excellently with Alhaitham, and it features a gigantic 88.2% CRIT DMG stat.

Alhaitham will also have a new Story Quest in this update called Vultur Volans Chapter: Act I, "The Illusions of the Mob."

New area, domains, and enemies

A brief preview of the new location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Desert of Hadramaveth will finally be explorable in Genshin Impact 3.4. Not much was revealed about it in the pre-maintenance patch notes, but there will be two new Domains:

Fane of Panjvahe

City of the Deceased

Also, several new enemies will be in this update:

Setekh Wenut

Consecrated Red Vulture

Consecrated Scorpion

Consecrated Flying Serpent

Eremite Scorching Loremaster

Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer

Travelers should expect several new ways to get Primogems in this new area.

New outfits

What the two new outfits look like (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.4 will feature two new skins for players to get. The first one is called Springbloom Missive, and it's for Ayaka. This outfit will be available at a discount of 1,350 Genesis Crystals before moving up to 1,680 Genesis Crystals in the next update.

Lisa will get the second costume, which is named A Sobriquet Under Shade. Travelers can obtain it for free in the Second Blooming event. Otherwise, they can pay 1,680 Genesis Crystals to get it.

New Events

Genshin Impact 3.4 will feature several events to entertain the player. The first one is called The Exquisite Night Chimes, which has several subevents:

May Fortune Find You: Login daily to get 10x Intertwined Fates and other freebies.

Login daily to get 10x Intertwined Fates and other freebies. Iridescent Splendor: Login daily to get 3x Intertwined Fates and other valuable loot.

The Exquisite Night Chimes main event features Primogems, a Crown of Insight, and other valuable rewards for players to obtain. One of those rewards is the ability to invite any 4-star Liyue character for free.

Other events worth highlighting from these Genshin Impact 3.4 patch notes include:

Second Blooming: Defeat enemies to get various rewards, including Lisa's new skin.

Defeat enemies to get various rewards, including Lisa's new skin. Heated Battle Mode: A new game mode for Genius Invokation TCG.

A new game mode for Genius Invokation TCG. Warrior's Spirit: Use Parry and Honed Techniques to defeat foes.

Use Parry and Honed Techniques to defeat foes. Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl: Do beetle battles.

Do beetle battles. Overflowing Mastery: Double your rewards from Talent Level-Up Domains up to three times a day.

That's it for the current information on the upcoming events scheduled to take place in Genshin Impact 3.4. Remember, The Exquisite Night Chimes is the Lantern Rite Festival for 2023.

Adjustments and bug fixes

The new update has a lot in store for players to do (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a long list of other changes that players can expect to see in Genshin Impact 3.4. The most notable ones consist of the following:

Various quality-of-life changes to the Mystic Offering, including the ability to select Artifacts in batches.

Optimized sound for Genius Invokation TCG's Elemental Reactions.

Yelan's hand models were optimized.

Dori's legs were modified in her character artwork.

PlayStation controllers now have a function to end turns in Genius Invokation TCG.

Various Genius Invokation TCG adjustments, including a nerf to Yoimiya and Maguu Kenki.

The addition of the Beidou and Klee cards in Genius Invokation TCG.

Some minor appearances and effects were adjusted for Genius Invokation TCG.

A Duel Details Log is introduced for Genius Invokation TCG players.

Elemental Resonances aren't formed by trial characters anymore

Travelers with the 3.3 Gnostic Chorus will receive a new Battle Pass-exclusive Furnishing Blueprint.

Travelers have plenty to do in Genshin Impact 3.4, especially since these patch notes don't cover every possible new addition to the game. The new Version Update should be playable at 11 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023.

