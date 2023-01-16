Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance time and Xiao banner date

Genshin Impact is set to mark its first update to the game with the Version 3.4 patch this year, with a lot of interesting content for players to look out for. The update will bring several exciting additions, including the Lantern Rite rerun, scheduled with the release of two new characters.

Players should be able to unlock more waypoints and exploration rewards with the map expanding in Sumeru. Every bit of Primogem might help travelers get their desired characters from the banners in Genshin Impact 3.4.

As usual, HoYoverse will be holding its server maintenance for a specific duration before the update goes live.

The version will have two phases with two sets of banners. The first phase will feature Alhaitham and Xiao as five stars along with Yaoyao as a newly added four-star.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Xiao and Alhaitham banner countdown

The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 is scheduled to release on January 18, 2023.

This countdown is for 11 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023. All the servers in Genshin Impact will be receiving the update at the same time.

The maintenance downtimes for all major regions before v3.4 are as follows:

America

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: January 17, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

January 17, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Alaska Standard Time: January 17, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

January 17, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time: January 17, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

January 17, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm Mountain Standard Time: January 17, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

January 17, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm Central Standard Time: January 17, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

January 17, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time: January 17, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Europe

Western European Time: January 18, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am

January 18, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am Central European Time: January 18, 11:00 pm - 4:00 am

January 18, 11:00 pm - 4:00 am Eastern European Time: January 18, 12:00 am - 5:00 am

Asia

India Standard Time: January 18, 3:30 am - 8:30 am

January 18, 3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time: January 18, 6:00 am - 11:00 am

January 18, 6:00 am - 11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: January 18, 6:00 am - 11:00 am

January 18, 6:00 am - 11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: January 18, 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

January 18, 7:00 am - 12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: January 18, 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Oceania

Australian Western Standard Time: January 18, 6:00 am - 11:00 am

January 18, 6:00 am - 11:00 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: January 18, 6:45 am - 11:45 am

January 18, 6:45 am - 11:45 am Australian Central Time: January 18, 8:30 am - 1:30 pm

January 18, 8:30 am - 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: January 18, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

January 18, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: January 18, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

The update will go live when the maintenance ends.

Players can expect the following content in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update:

Phase I banners: Alhaitham and Xiao + new four-star Yaoyao

Phase Ii banners: Hu Tao and Yelan

Free Liyue four-star in Lantern Rite

New area in Sumeru desert

New boss for Alhaitham materials

Free Lisa and paid Ayaka skins

Increased Varanara tree level to 40

The Version 3.4 update is available for pre-installation in the settings menu of Genshin Impact.

