Genshin Impact reveals new desert creatures, puzzles, and other mechanisms

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is just a little over a week away from hitting the official servers. The recent special program regarding the version revealed a lot of upcoming stuff to the community, including a blog post that lists content that will get added. It's safe to say that players can expect the new desert area in version 3.4 to be a lot more hostile than its fellow Sumeru counterparts.

The following article lists everything that was posted by HoYoverse in a recent blog post. To summarize, players will come across new mechanics, enemies, puzzles, and a lot more within the new location. As pointed out by the developers themselves, fans will need to have the "Golden Slumber" quest completed.

New desert, open-world mechanisms, runes, and more in Genshin Impact 3.4

The new location in Genshin Impact 3.4 is named Desert of Hadramaveth, and will be found north of the current desert region in Sumeru. It has been shown to have a dangerous sandstorm and will act towards the player's vision within the area. Additionally, there will also be explorable chests scattered throughout the location.

1) Mechanisms

Sandstorm in 3.4 desert region (Image via Genshin Impact)

During a player's time exploring a new area, they will come across an immense sandstorm, including a central heart. Typically, the mechanism here will involve the players' vision during exploration, as getting closer to the heart of the storm will significantly drop one's range of sight.

Additionally, they will also need to dodge surprise attacks from a certain enemy, Wenut. Players will be able to identify the attacks from a small indicator on the ground, which can damage them if they are unable to dodge. There will also be natural structures dwelling within the area, called Weathered Rocks.

Players can use the attacks from Wenut to destroy these rocks, as doing so will reveal treasures that might include Primogems and additional materials.

2) Puzzles

Puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

With a brand new area comes fresh puzzles, some of which follow the rules of the previous area, while others are completely new. The first pieces of puzzles that players might encounter will be in the form of a rune mechanism. Activating these will help clear sand piles, which will block countless paths for players during exploration.

The second puzzle will come in the form of Cascade Pools, which players will need to fill with dunes from Cascade Spouts.

3) Creatures

Boss in 3.4 regions (Image via Genshin Impact)

A brand new creature who can hover, Flying Serpent, will be added as well. Based on HoYoverse's description, players can expect it to have the Anemo element. The second creature will be called Sand Grease Pupa, and it will act as a strong shell to protect the Eels from harsh desert conditions.

