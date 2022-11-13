How to awaken a Stretchy Anemo Fungus' potential within 7 moves: Genshin Impact Coruscating Potential (Day 4)

The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event in Genshin Impact is at its climax, with all challenges in the 'Prepare for Tournament' sub-event unlocked. On the 4th day, the Stretchy Anemo Fungus is the last Fungus to be captured and leveled up from the Floral Jelly puzzle.

The Coruscating Potential gameplay only unlocks all the rewards if players complete the puzzle in under 7 moves. This article will show how to solve the puzzle for Stretchy Anemo Fungus in just 4 moves.

Stretchy Anemo Fungus' Floral Jelly puzzle solution in Genshin Impact

Capture a Stretchy Anemo Fungus in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Stretchy Anemo Fungus must first be captured in Sumeru by Genshin Impact players. Travelers can click on the 'Go To Challenge' button on the event page so the game will mark the location of the said Fungi on the map.

The location is south of Old Vanarana, where three Hilichurls surround Stretchy Anemo Fungus. Make sure to equip the Wisdom Orb from the Inventory to capture the Fungi.

Complete the previous puzzle to unlock Stretchy Anemo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

After players successfully capture Stretchy Anemo Fungus, go to Port Ormos and talk to Balfour to start the Floral Jelly puzzle. Remember to complete the previous stage puzzles first before they can attempt to start the last one.

Coruscating Potential puzzle for Stretchy Anemo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

To get all the rewards, Genshin Impact players need to complete this Floral Jelly puzzle within 7 moves. Follow the guides below to complete the Coruscating Potential for the Stretchy Anemo Fungus and unlock its talents:

Switch the 6th Floral Jelly to the 9th. Rotate the four blocks on the upper right. Switch the 4th Floral Jelly to the 5th. Use Preset in the lower middle.

There are other options to complete the puzzle, but as long as it's under 7 moves, Travelers will get all the rewards from the event page.

Stretchy Anemo Fungus' skills in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Fungi Archive to view the Fungi skills (Image via HoYoverse)

By completing the Floral Jelly puzzle before, Genshin Impact players will unlock all the skills for the Stretchy Anemo Fungus. They can deploy it in the team to go against enemies in the Special Training and Championship Progress sub-event.

Stretchy Anemo Fungus after a successful power-up (Image via HoYoverse)

The active skill for Stretchy Anemo Fungus is Rising Wind. Using this skill, it will unleash a field of wind that deals Anemo damage to nearby opponents throughout its duration and heals all allies. The Fungi will also clear any Elements applied to party members.

The second passive skill is Mournful Shot, where it fires off 4 wind projectiles consecutively, dealing Anemo damage. The last skill is Rushing Wind, releasing a powerful wind projectile that also deals Anemo damage.

Overall, Stretchy Anemo Fungus is a Healing Support unit that can deal minor damage to enemies and heal all party members. Genshin Impact players can unlock these skills by completing the Coruscating Puzzle above.

