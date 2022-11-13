Awaken a Whirling Electro Fungus' potential within 7 moves in Genshin Impact Coruscating Potential event

The final challenge for Coruscating Potential gameplay has been unlocked for every Genshin Impact player, and they must capture the last Fungi before they can solve the Floral Jelly puzzle.

Similar to the previous challenges, Travelers need to awaken the specific Fungus' potential within 7 moves to unlock all the rewards. This article will show players completing it with just 3 moves in Genshin Impact.

Whirling Electro Fungus' Floral Jelly puzzle solution in Genshin Impact

Fungus Capture in the last challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players first need to capture a Whirling Electro Fungus in Sumeru. They can click on the Go To Challenge button to mark the location of the Fungus on the map.

In the said location, the Whirling Electro Fungus is guarded by a Wooden Shield Mitachurl. Travelers can choose whether they want to defeat the enemy first or directly capture the Fungi using the Wisdom Orb gadget.

Complete the previous puzzle to unlock Whirling Electro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Once captured, visit Balfour in Port Ormos to start the Coruscating Potential gameplay. The Floral Jelly puzzle for the Whirling Electro Fungus stage will be unlocked only after gamers have completed the previous puzzles.

Coruscating Potential puzzle for Whirling Electro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players need to complete the puzzle within 7 moves to get all the rewards. They can follow the instructions below to complete the Floral Jelly puzzle for the Whirling Electro Fungus:

Rotate the 4 Floral Jellies on the upper right. Use Preset in the middle row. Switch the 6th Floral Jelly to the 9th.

Using the walkthrough above, Travelers will complete the puzzle and get the full rewards from the event page. If players are confused by the text instructions, they can view the following video for the video walkthrough.

Whirling Electro Fungus' skills in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Fungi Archive to view the Fungi skills (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players must use Fungus' skills to complete the Special Training and Championship Progress. Each captured Fungi has different skills, so players can create different strategies by deploying the Fungus according to their skills.

The first skill Whirling Electro Fungus has is Thunderous Cry, which unleashes a small amount of Electro damage on nearby opponents. The Fungi will also enter a temporary Activated State that will increase its Thundering Lashes damage and attack more often.

Whirling Electro Fungus after a successful power-up (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of Thundering Lashes, it is a skill where the Fungi will rush at nearby opponents, swiveling around and performing another slash, dealing 2 instances of Electro damage.

The last skill is Glaring Bolt, where the Whirling Electro Fungus charges up Elemental energy and causes its next Thundering Lash to have bonus Electro damage. Furthermore, the first opponent hit with this skill will have their Defense decreased for a time.

Based on the description above, the Whirling Electro Fungus is a DPS unit that deals damage on-field and is especially good against a mob of enemies rather than a single target. Genshin Impact players can unlock all of its skills by completing the Coruscating Potential in under 7 moves.

