How to awaken Floating Anemo Fungus' potential: Genshin Impact Coruscating potential (Day 3) guide

Genshin Impact's new event, Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, has unlocked the Day 3 challenges for Coruscating Potential. In one of the challenges, players will have to awaken a Floating Anemo fungus potential. As per previous challenges, a puzzle has to be solved in order to acquire the following rewards:

Awaken a Floating Anemo Fungus' potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Floating Anemo Fungus' potential within seven moves: 80 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero's Wits

Although the first reward is easy to achieve, the second reward can be a little tricky. Anyone who has difficulty attaining the second reward can follow this Genshin Impact guide.

Genshin Impact: Day 3 guide to awakening Floating Anemo Fungus potential in Coruscating Potential

How the puzzle will look at the begininng (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above showcases how the layout will look at the beginning of the floral jelly puzzle. The objective is similar to the previous Coruscating Potential puzzles. The options at your disposal are the following:

Undo

Presets (can only be used twice)

Switch

Copy (only once)

Although there are several ways to solve the puzzle, this guide will showcase the least moves needed. Genshin Impact players will be using the Preset and Switch options in this guide.

Start with Preset II on the highlighted column (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 1: Genshin Impact players need to start with the Preset option. Use Preset II (Green, Blue, and Red) in the left column of the puzzle. The image above also highlights the column where you need to use the preset option.

Use Switch option here (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Use the Switch option to swap the locations of floral jellies in the middle column. The picture above demonstrates the floral jellies that you swap using the switch option.

Use Preset II on the highlighted column (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Genshin Impact players will use the last preset option in this step. Select the first preset (Red and Blue) on the highlighted floral jellies shown in the picture above.

Use the switch option one more time to complete the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Lastly, players will use the switch option in the middle column again. This time, players will switch locations between the red and blue floral jellies. The same is also highlighted in the picture above for reference.

If the steps are followed without making any mistakes, players can awaken the Floating Anemo Fungus potential in four moves. Since players completed the puzzle within seven moves, they can now claim the second reward for Primogems, Mora, and more.

Completing the puzzle will showcase a small cutscene and disclose the newly awakened skills. The awakened skill include Honed Whirlwind and Vortex of Blades.

Any players who are also looking for a visual guide for the latest puzzles can refer to this excellent YouTube video. The video will guide players to complete all the challenges unlocked on Day 3 and players can stay up-to-date with the latest Genshin Impact event.

Poll : 0 votes