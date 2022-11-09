How to get free Dori in Genshin Impact 3.2 patch

There is always one main event in Genshin Impact that has hefty rewards consisting of more than a thousand Primogems and either a 4-star weapon or character.

In version 3.2, Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is the main event that will give out Dori (4-star Electro) as a prize for Travelers who complete the event tasks. This article will include the gameplay of the said event and how to get Dori based on the official announcement.

Free 4-Star Character Dori in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy in Genshin Impact

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy announcement from the Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

A recent announcement by Genshin Impact developers revealed the gameplay details of Fabulous Fungus Frenzy in version 3.2. The event will be available from November 10 at 10:00 AM (Server Time) until November 28.

As seen in the image above, Travelers will get a maximum of one copy of 'Treasure of Dream Garden' Dori, a 4-star Electro claymore user. However, they must first meet the invitation criteria before claiming the free character from the event page.

Prepare for Tournament and Championship Progress are the two sub-events (Image via HoYoverse)

While specific criteria have not been revealed, it is expected that gamers will need to complete certain gameplays in the event to obtain the free Dori. In other words, they need to complete two sub-events called 'Prepare for Tournament' and 'Championship Progress.'

Capture Fungus using a special gadget (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the 'Prepare for Tournament,' there are three phases Genshin Impact players need to complete.

Fungus Capture Potential Coruscating Special Training

The first phase is exactly as the name suggests, where Travelers need to capture Fungus in specific locations using the event gadget 'Wisdom Orb.' Once a Fungus is captured, they can name it based on Paimon's suggestions.

Players can rotate the position of each jelly to complete the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

In the next phase, Travelers will use Floral Jellies from the staff members of the tournament to form designated blends on the left side of the image above. This phase will unlock and upgrade their Fungus' skills.

Defeat all enemies within the time limit (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that the Fungus is properly upgraded, Genshin Impact players will continue with the Special Training phase. There are two types of challenges here: Coordinated Assault and Zone Defense. But the basis of each challenge is the same, where gamers need to defeat all enemies within the limit.

Defeat another beast tamer in the tournament (Image via HoYoverse)

With the first sub-event completed, Travelers can go to the second sub-event, 'Championship Progress.' They need to enter the Nilotpala Cup Beast Tamers Tournament to compete against other characters for the championship.

After defeating all of the enemy lineups and rising to first place, Genshin Impact players will complete all the event tasks in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy and unlock the free character card of Dori from the main event.

Free characters in an event are always worth the trouble, as getting a specific 4-star character in any banner is considered as hard as getting the 5-star character. Dori is a relatively new unit in the game, so many Genshin Impact players do not have her yet. The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event is perfect for those who wish to get the said Electro character in the game for free.

