Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event: Primogems, free character, and other rewards

The new event in Genshin Impact, Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, will begin on November 10. A specific Sumeru researcher organized a Beast Tamer tournament with the help of wealthy sponsors, and this competition has attracted many contestants and audience members alike.

Travelers will participate in the tournament by catching their Fungus in the wild and increasing their talents by solving puzzles. This article will include all the official details released by the developer from the recent official announcement.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event in Genshin Impact: Gameplay and rewards

The new Genshin Impact's Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event is set to release on November 10 at 10:00 am (Server Time) and will stay in-game until November 28. Travelers must be above Adventure Rank 30 and complete the 'Archon Quest - A New Star Approaches' to participate in the tournament.

Two of the sub-events (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two sub-events under the Fungus tournament: Prepare for Tournament and Championship Progress. Both tasks will provide players with rewards such as Primogems and Hero's Wit.

One of the sub-event in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy (Image via HoYoverse)

Under the 'Prepare for Tournament,' there are another three phases with various gameplay. The first one is Fungus Capture, where Genshin Impact players need to capture Fungu using a special gadget called Wisdom Orb. Once the Fungus is captured, they can name it based on Paimon's suggestions.

Swap the jelly to complete the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will then continue with the Potential Coruscating phase, where they must use Floral Jellies to form designated blends. This puzzle will increase the Fungi's talent for the next phase.

Fight enemies using Fungus' skills (Image via HoYoverse)

The last phase of the first sub-event is Special Training. In this gameplay mode, gamers can command and use their Fungus' special skills to defeat enemies by completing two types of challenges:

Coordinated Assault - Defeat all enemies within the time limit Zone Defense - Protect the monolith from enemies' attacks

Travelers must pick up Plauditory Protections (In the shape of golden leaves) from the battle area to use their Fungus' skills.

The second sub-event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players complete the previous sub-event, they can participate in the Championship Progress. In this sub-event, Travelers will enter the Nilotpala Cup Beast Tamers Tournament to fight against other NPCs using their Fungus. In a way, it is similar to Special Training, but the enemies are Fungus.

All Rewards in Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

All rewards in the next event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is the main event in version 3.2, so players can expect many rewards. The following is an overview of the rewards they will get by completing all event tasks.

Dori (4-Star Electro) Crown of Insight Event-Limited Furniture Wisdom Orb gadget Talent Level Material Hero's Wit Mystic Enhancement Ore Mora Nagadus Emerald Fragment

The developer does not state the precise number of each reward, but since it is the main event, Travelers can expect to get around 1000+ Primogems, just like any other main event in previous versions.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is a 2-week event in Genshin Impact for players to participate and complete all the tasks. They can obtain generous rewards from the event page by completing various gameplays.

Poll : 0 votes