Awaken a Stretchy Pyro Fungus’ potential in under 7 moves: Genshin Impact puzzle guide

Path of Awakening: II is already out for Genshin Impact players to do, and it includes awakening a Stretchy Pyro Fungus' potential in under seven moves.

This puzzle is similar to that in Path of Awakening: I, so readers should have no problem following this guide.

Players only have the following options to use here:

Undo

Preset (but only once)

Switch

The Preset option has an orange jelly on the left side, a pink one in the middle, and a yellow jelly on the right. Using Preset is instrumental in solving this puzzle under seven moves.

Players can awaken the Stretchy Pyro Fungus in Genshin Impact in just three moves

This is how the Genshin Impact puzzle starts (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows you the default puzzle that every Genshin Impact player will get when they try to awaken the Stretchy Pyro Fungus. The puzzle, which has two objectives, and the solution guide will apply to all players.

You can get the following rewards for completing these two objectives:

Awaken a Stretchy Pyro Fungus' potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Stretchy Pyro Fungus' potential within seven moves: 80 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero's Wits

Most players should be able to get the rewards for the first one. If you're reading this article, chances are you need help getting the rewards with the second part of the puzzle.

Your first move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #1: Select the Preset option and place it in the middle. The above image is what you will see before you okay the decision to do so.

Your second move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #2: Swap the yellow jelly in the top-left corner with the orange jelly underneath it. The above image should make this step pretty self-explanatory.

Your third move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #3: Swap the center pink jelly with the yellow one below it. Upon doing so, you will see the UI on the left side vanish, indicating that you have successfully completed the puzzle.

That's the end of the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

After you see these nine jellies ordered like this, a brief cutscene will play, showing the Stretchy Pyro Fungus awakening its potential. It will get some new moves (if it doesn't have them already).

Following this Genshin Impact guide means that you will have awakened the Stretchy Pyro Fungus' potential within seven moves. After all, it only took three moves to get this far.

While there are alternate ways to solve this puzzle, the above method is the easiest for most Travelers to follow.

The end screen for the Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The only other Fungus in Path of Awakening: II is the Floating Dendro one. Here is a simple text solution to this if you haven't done it yet:

Place the Preset option on the right side of the screen. Rotate the top-right corner. Rotate the bottom-right corner.

That's it for this Genshin Impact guide.

