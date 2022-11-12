Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential in 7 moves: Genshin Impact event guide

The Coruscating Potential event has one task where Genshin Impact players need to awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus' potential within seven turns. This guide will show you how to solve this puzzle within three moves. Thus, you will be eligible for both of the following rewards:

Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus' potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus' potential within 7 moves: 80 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero's Wits

This puzzle is the same for everybody. Thus, anybody who was previously struggling with this activity can use this guide to simplify things. Keep in mind that this article will only show you one way to solve it under seven moves.

How to awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus' potential in seven moves in this Genshin Impact event

How this puzzle looks like at the start (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows you what the puzzle for awakening the Stretchy Electro Fungus' potential looks like at the beginning. The possible moves you have at your disposal are:

Undo

Rotate

Copy (but only once)

You will use both Rotate and Copy at least once in this guide. There are several ways to solve it, but let's check out one easy way down below. Remember, this method will work for all Genshin Impact players.

Genshin Impact guide: Awakening the Stretchy Electro Fungus' potential

Your first move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #1: Select one of the red jellies and copy it to the green jelly in the top right. The image above is a screenshot of a player who is about to do just that.

Your second move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #2: Rotate the bottom right corner once. This photo merely demonstrates the group of jellies you should select.

Your final move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #3: Rotate the bottom left corner once. This is the final move for this Genshin Impact puzzle. Once you finish rotating it, you should see the UI on the left side disappear and the scene transition to a happy Stretchy Electro Fungus.

Congratulations, you're done with this puzzle!

This is what the puzzle looks like when you're done (Image via HoYoverse)

Awakening its potential in three moves obviously means that you have completed the task of awakening it within seven moves. Don't forget to collect your rewards! It is worth noting that there are potential alternatives to doing this particular puzzle.

For example:

Rotate the bottom left corner once. Rotate the bottom right corner once. Copy a red jelly to the top right green spot.

Likewise, you can swap the second and third steps listed above since it doesn't change the outcome of the final product. That's not even listing less efficient ways that take longer than three moves to awaken the Stretchy Electro Fungus' potential in Genshin Impact.

It's easy to unlock its potential (Image via HoYoverse)

That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide. Hopefully, you will swiftly complete this puzzle, then claim the Mushroom Currency and other loot. Other parts of the Coruscating Potential event follow a similar premise, except that the exact steps will differ from one Fungus to another.

