How to awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential in 7 moves in Genshin Impact

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is a new event with plenty to do in Genshin Impact. One such activity involves awakening a Stretchy Geo Fungus within seven moves. This part of the event is essentially a puzzle where the player swaps some jelly around to match the pattern depicted in the image on the left side.

Each elemental Fungus has a different puzzle and ways to solve it. Ergo, using a guide to simplify things is a good way to complete this part of the event. Genshin Impact players should know that awakening the Stretchy Geo Fungus puzzle is pretty generous as far as the number of moves allowed goes.

Genshin Impact guide: How to awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus' potential within 7 moves

The default state of this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two main rewards for doing this puzzle:

Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus' potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus' potential within 7 moves: 80 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero's Wits

If you're going for the second one, you'll unlock the first one by default. Let's start with the actual guide now. The image you see above is how the puzzle starts, and it will be the same for every player.

The first move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #1: Rotate the top left corner once. For reference, the image above is what you see before the actual rotation happens.

The second move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #2: Switch the orange jelly in the center and the blue jelly in the middle of the bottom row. The above image is an example of the action before it officially happens.

The third move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #3: Copy the top left green jelly onto the blue jelly at the top. The rest of this puzzle to awaken the Stretchy Geo Fungus' potential should be pretty obvious.

The final move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #4: Copy any of the green jellies into the orange jelly in the top right to finish this Genshin Impact puzzle. Congratulations, you're done with this task!

How it looks in the end (Image via HoYoverse)

Technically speaking, the third and fourth steps listed in this article can be done interchangeably since it just involves copying the green jelly into the top middle and top right spots.

That means you can copy the green jelly into the top right orange jelly in your third move and then copy the green jelly into the top blue one. It doesn't matter either way since the end result is the same.

Genshin Impact players can easily awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus' potential by the fourth move. That means you will complete the task of having to do it within seven turns.

The moves the Stretchy Geo Fungus learns (Image via HoYoverse)

There are even more alternate ways to solve this puzzle, but the above guide should work for everybody. Thus, there is no need to complicate things further when the reward doesn't change.

That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide. Hopefully, you followed it and got the rewards easily.

