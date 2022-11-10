Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Coruscating Potential event: How to train Cryo, Geo, Hydro, and Electro fungi

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is a new event in Genshin Impact where you will have to capture Fungi and participate in a tournament. On the first day of the event, you will catch Cryo, Geo, Hydro, and Electro Fungi by following the event quest.

To unlock the respective Fungi skills, you must play Coruscating Potential in Port Ormos. At this stage, you need to swap the location of Floral Jellies until it matches the designated blend. This article will show you how to complete all training puzzles on Day 1 for Fabulous Fungus Frenzy in Genshin Impact.

Day 1 Floral Jelly Puzzles in Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Event

Layla's first appearance in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fabulous Fungus event in Genshin Impact will start with having you complete the event quest and capture four Fungi for the first day. During the quest, playable characters such as Yae Miko and Layla make an appearance to spice up the story.

Talk to Balfour in Port Ormos (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the story ends, you can go to Balfour's stall in Port Ormos to start Coruscating Potential. There are four stages that can be completed on Day 1.

Floating Hydro Fungus

Floral Jelly puzzle for Floating Hydro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive the same Floral Jelly colors as the ones in the image above. First, switch the second jelly with the third one. Next, rotate the four blocks on the lower left twice. Then, switch the fifth jelly to the sixth. Lastly, switch the third jelly to the sixth position. This will complete the puzzle and unlock the Floating Hydro Fungus skills.

Stretchy Electro Fungus

Floral Jelly puzzle for Stretchy Electro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second Genshin Impact puzzle, a 'Copy' configuration will be unlocked where you can copy the color of the selected Floral Jelly onto any other jelly. To complete the puzzle, copy the second jelly to the third one. Then, rotate the four blocks on the lower left before doing the same to the lower right.

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Floral Jelly puzzle for Stretchy Geo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

The training puzzle for Geo Fungus is a bit harder than the previous one and has more steps. First, switch the position of the first jelly with the fourth one. Next, rotate the four blocks on the lower right. Then, switch the sixth with the third block, followed by the sixth with the ninth jelly. Lastly, copy the first jelly and paste it on the second and third jellies.

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Floral Jelly puzzle for Whirling Cryo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

The last available puzzle for Day 1 is for Cryo Fungus with the addition of a 'Preset' configuration. First, use the preset in the upper left corner. Next, switch the position of the second jelly with the fifth one. Lastly, switch the fourth Floral Jelly with the seventh.

Once all Fungi have been upgraded, you can enter the Special Training Domain southwest of Port Ormos. By completing all the gameplay unlocked on Day 1, you will get 320 Primogems, including the one from the event quest in Genshin Impact.

