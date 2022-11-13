How to awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves in Genshin Impact

Awakening a Floating Dendro Fungus' potential within seven moves is easy to do if you have a Genshin Impact guide to help you. Coruscating Potential is an event with several puzzles that might stump the average player, but this article will focus just on this particular objective.

You have the following abilities at your disposal:

Undo

Preset (you can only use it once)

Rotate

Switch

The Preset is arranged vertically with a blue jelly at the top, a green one in the middle, and another blue jelly at the bottom. Using it correctly is instrumental in clearing this Genshin Impact puzzle within seven moves.

Genshin Impact event guide: How to awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus' potential in less than seven moves

How this puzzle looks like at the start (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth mentioning that this puzzle is the same for every player. Hence, you don't have to worry about it being randomized in any way. There are two tasks that can reward you during this activity:

Awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus' potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Floating Dendro Fungus' potential within 7 moves: 80 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora + 2 hero's Wits

You will inevitably complete both objectives if you're trying to clear this puzzle within seven moves. Since you're on this guide, it's most likely the second one you need help with, so let's start with the first step.

The following method is one of several ways you might be able to clear this puzzle within seven moves.

Awakening the Floating Dendro Fungus' potential in Genshin Impact

Your first move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #1: Take the Preset option and place it on the right side. The above image shows what you should be selecting here. Approve the Preset so the top jelly becomes blue and the other two stay the same.

Your second move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #2: Your next move should be to rotate the top right corner once. The above image should make it clear what you should select. You now only have one move left to make.

Your final move (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #3: The final thing you need to do is rotate the bottom right corner once. The above photo indicates what you should do. Once you make that move, you will complete the puzzle.

This is the correct arrangement (Image via HoYoverse)

If you followed this Genshin Impact guide, you would have definitely cleared the Floating Dendro Fungus puzzle within seven moves. It is worth noting that there are alternate ways to solve it, with the above method being just one way to do it.

However, there is no need to complete this puzzle multiple times under seven moves since its rewards are a one-time thing. Don't forget to claim Mushroom Currency and other rewards!

You will see this screen if you followed the previous steps (Image via HoYoverse)

That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide. Hopefully, you awakened the Floating Dendro Fungus' potential within seven moves and got all your rewards already.

Poll : Do you wish these puzzles were harder? Yes No 0 votes