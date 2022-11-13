How to count Pity in Genshin Impact: Weapons and character banner guide

If you've interacted with the Genshin Impact community before, you most likely have heard of the term "Pity" before. This mechanic is instrumental with regard to both character and weapon banners, yet the game is rather unintuitive when it comes to explaining it to new players.

All relevant information is stuck behind the "History" and "Details" buttons on the Event Wishes page in Genshin Impact. The details of the mechanic are presented in the form of a wall of text that some gamers might have missed, especially since they need to click through several tabs to understand it all. This article will first discuss how to count Pity before getting into the technical aspects.

Genshin Impact beginner's guide: Counting Pity for character and weapon banners

Click on "History" in the Event Wishes page (Image via HoYoverse)

Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu and select "Wish." You should see something similar in the image above, except that the character banner might be different. The important part is that you should see a button at the bottom that reads "History." Click on it.

Counting Pity in Genshin Impact

An example of a Traveler's Wish history (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've clicked on "History," you'll be greeted with a screen similar to the one shown in the image above. Counting Pity is actually very simple. Do you see how everything is arranged in several rows? In the image above, you can see five items. None of those are five-star items, so that counts as adding five to your current Pity counter.

Obviously, there are more Wishes than just the ones shown above. At the bottom of this page is an arrow that points to the right. Click on it to see more windows. Keep counting until you see a 5-star character or weapon.

Don't forget to make a note of the 5-star here (Image via HoYoverse)

Look for your last orange item and the number at the bottom of the window. Using the above image as an example, it's Keqing who is in the seventh window. In this case, that means the current Pity would be 31. Here is an explanation regarding how this number was obtained. Six windows of five items equal 30, and the Raven Bow in the seventh window is an extra item to add to 30.

Note: You count from top-to-bottom in Genshin Impact when it comes to calculating Pity.

You can also click on the Wish Type drop-down menu to see other banner types, all of which have different Pities. It is worth mentioning here that it takes an hour for the history page to update after any new Wish you use. If you're continually pulling on a banner, you will have to make a mental note of your current Pity.

Understanding Pity in Genshin Impact

It's not too hard to understand (Image via HoYoverse)

Knowing your current Pity number is only one part of figuring out how close you are to a 5-star character or weapon. Let's look at the two most popular banner types:

Character

Weapon

There are two important terms for you to understand here:

Soft Pity

Hard Pity

Soft Pity is jargon for when you get an exponentially increased chance of acquiring a five-star character or weapon. Hard Pity is when you're guaranteed a five-star item, no matter what.

Here are the two Pity types for character banners:

Soft Pity : 74

74 Hard Pity: 90

Weapon banners are a bit different compared to character ones:

Soft Pity : 63

63 Hard Pity: 80

These are the figures you're counting toward when it comes to calculating how close you are to a 5-star item in Genshin Impact.

