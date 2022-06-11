Genshin Impact Wish guide: Best banners, pity system and tips for beginners

There is a lot of content for beginners to digest when it comes to making efficient use of Genshin Impact's Event Wishes. Primogems (the main currency when it comes to performing Wishes) are easy to spend and hard to get in this game.

Beginners will have plenty at the start of the game, but there will eventually be a point where they often have to wait for days to do another 10x pull.

Ergo, it's wise to have a basic understanding of how Wishes work in Genshin Impact. This article will cover:

Which Event Wishes to prioritize

Rerolling

Pity System

A beginner's guide to maximizing Genshin Impact Wishes

An example of a character banner (Image via miHoYo)

First things first, beginners to Genshin Impact should know that not every banner is worth their Primogems (the main currency in performing Wishes). Generally, new players should prioritize the following in this order:

Beginners' Wish (high chance to get a 5-star, and it costs less than average on 10x pulls) Character-specific banners (if a player plans to reroll regardless of how long it will take, this is a better option than Beginners' Wish) Epitome Invocation Wanderlust Invocation

Beginners' Wish only lasts for 20 pulls, but there is a high chance of getting one of the default 5-star characters on it (which is much more likely than gambling on any other banner). These 5-stars include:

Diluc

Jean

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

Wanderlust Invocation should only be done if the player has enough Acquaint Fates for them, as it's not worth spending Primogems on them.

However, there is a case to be made for prioritizing a character-specific banner (like Yelan's in Genshin Impact 2.7), especially if one is okay with rerolling. The featured 5-star characters on these types of banners tend to be more valuable than the aforementioned default options.

The above video about rerolling might be about Genshin Impact 2.7, but it will be relevant for future updates as well. The only significant differences are that there:

Will be different banners to wish for in those updates

Might be additional ways to get Primogems in the future

Pity System

A graph showing off the Pity System in action (Image via Paimon.moe)

One of the most important things to know about Genshin Impact is that it's not just a gacha game about luck. While luck can help players get a 5-star character earlier than usual, there is a mechanic known as the Pity System in the game. There are two major terms to understand:

Soft Pity: Players have an increased chance of getting a 5-star character

Players have an increased chance of getting a 5-star character Hard Pity: Players are guaranteed a 5-star character at this point

According to Paimon.moe (a website that tracks many users' summons on these banners), Soft Pity begins at the 74th pull. This means that if the player didn't pull any 5-star character in 73 pulls, then their 74th pull will have an increased chance of getting a 5-star character.

Note: Getting any 5-star character will reset one's Pity (both Soft and Hard).

This data also suggests that Hard Pity is capped at 90 pulls, although most players are lucky to get a 5-star character before then. Keep in mind that Pity transfers between banners of the same type (including different updates). If one can't get a 5-star character in one banner, they are likely to get one in the next one.

