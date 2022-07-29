Genshin Impact Pity System and wish simulator for beginners explained

New Genshin Impact players can get overwhelmed by how the Pity System works. Likewise, they might not have a clue what wish simulators do. Thankfully, everything is quite simple to explain. What beginners should know can be simply summarized as follows:

Genshin Impact is a gacha game.

The Pity System is a mechanic that ensures players will get a 5-star character after a certain number of pulls.

Wish Simulators are unofficial simulations where players test out their luck for fun.

Here are some more in-depth details to discuss, which will be explained in the upcoming section.

Basic introduction to Genshin Impact's Pity System

A visualization of data on the Kazuha and Klee rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8 (Image via Paimon.moe)

Gacha games often have a mechanic that makes it easier for players to get a 5-star (or its equivalent) via prolonged summoning over time. Genshin Impact is no different in this regard, with what's widely known as the Pity System. The above graph demonstrates some crucial aspects known as Soft Pity and Hard Pity.

Soft Pity is essentially a term used for when players get a progressively increased chance of pulling something before it eventually caps at 100%. That 100% chance is known as the Hard Pity. In this case, the graph from Paimon.moe shows that Soft Pity begins around the 74th pull and it generally goes up until maxing out at the 90th pull.

That means Travelers are guaranteed a 5-star character within 90 pulls on a character banner. Keep in mind that it's still possible to get a 5-star character anywhere from the first summon up to the 90th.

The current Weapon Banner statistics for the second half of Genshin Impact 2.8 (Image via Paimon.moe)

It's also worth noting that the Weapon Banners have lower requirements, with its Soft Pity starting on the 63rd pull. Travelers are guaranteed a 5-star weapon by the time they reach 80 pulls on any Epitome Invocation. It is worth noting that character and weapon banners have different odds regarding how likely it is for the player to get the featured 5-star weapon.

It's a 50% chance on a character banner, while it's 75% on an Epitome Invocation.

What is a wish simulator?

An example of a popular wish simulator on Android devices (Image via Google Play)

Some Genshin Impact players should now understand the Pity System's basics. They might also hear about something known as wish simulators. Here is a quick summary of what they should know about wish simulators:

They're unofficial and don't actually give the player anything they pull.

Similarly, it costs nothing to use.

Travelers primarily use them to test their luck and figure out how much they might need to spend to get a particular 5-star item.

There are many different wish simulators with varying features.

Not everybody likes using them, but it that might appeal to new players who want to familiarize themselves more with the game's Pity System. These simulations are available on a wide variety of platforms via apps and even websites.

