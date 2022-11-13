How to use Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Nahida and all latest banners with unlimited pulls

Anybody curious to test their luck with Nahida's banner in Genshin Impact may want to use a Wish Simulator. For those that don't know, this is usually an app that allows a player to perform infinite Wishes on any banner they'd like.

Advantages of using a Wish Simulator include:

Testing out luck

Figuring out how much money you may need to spend

Learning more about Pity

Doesn't cost anything associated with your actual Genshin Impact account

The main disadvantage is that anything pulled from this app doesn't get transferred to your game. Gamers generally use it solely for the aforementioned benefits.

Here is a link to the Wish Simulator that will be discussed in this article:

Test your luck with Nahida's banner with this Genshin Impact Wish Simulator

You should see something like this when you click on Nahida's banner (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

A Wish Simulator should feel largely familiar to anybody who has ever used Primogems or Intertwined Fates on an in-game banner before. The main difference here is that you have an infinite amount of resources at your disposal.

When you first access Wishsimulator.app, you will most likely see Beginners' Wish with Noelle on the front. That's probably not what you came here for, so click on Nahida's tab at the top; it should be the second one.

Note: In future updates, you will have access to other characters' banners, which may or may not include Nahida.

An example of a random 10x pulls (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

Once you find Nahida's banner, you can use as many 10x pulls as you'd like. The above image is among the numerous random 10x pulls that you might get with this Genshin Impact app. However, the main advantage of this Wish Simulator is that it tracks what you do and calculates how much money you might need to spend to get a particular character. The app will also work with all the latest banners, and the process of using it will remain the same.

If only you could get this lucky in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

This Wish Simulator uses what's publicly known about Genshin Impact banner rates. That means you may get unlucky and lose a 50:50 at Hard Pity. More often than not, you won't see something as lucky as the above image.

Once you're done pulling, you may wish to check out your history to calculate Pity. Return to the home page with all the banners and look for something on the bottom left that says "History." Click on it to see what's shown in the following image.

The first Nahida came after losing a 50:50 Mona in this example (Image via HoYoverse)

This screen has several important details for Genshin Impact players to know:

Total Primogems spent

How much money would those Primogems cost you

The exact Pity you had for a 5-star character

Whether or not that 5-star character was guaranteed

Using the above image as an example, it would have taken the player nearly $422.40 to get Nahida from scratch. The little six-sided star next to the Pity means that the user was guaranteed to get her since they'd lost a 50:50 earlier.

Keep in mind that you can also check out weapon banners on this screen by clicking on the drop-down menu that states "Character Event Wish." You may also want to click on "Clear" to delete your history in case you feel like using this Genshin Impact Wish Simulator again.

