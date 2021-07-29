Fort Mumei puzzle in Genshin Impact: A guide to repairing the wards in Inazuma

Genshin Impact 2.0 came in full swing on July 21st, 2021, with loads of content for the players to dive into. From an entirely new region to puzzles and world quests, there is no shortage of grind and mysteries in the unforgiving land of the Shogun.

From corruption to natural disasters, Traveler and Paimon have to overcome all sorts of challenges and purify these lands in Genshin Impact 2.0 as they progress throughout their journey and come face to face with countless encounters.

Mikage Furnace (Image via Genshin Impact)

One of the regions in question here is the island under the endless rain and thunderstorms, namely "The Yashiori Island." The players have to trigger a certain world quest named "Orobashi's Legacy" on the island to clear out the foul weather.

Completing this World Quest will also reward players with a 4-star Polearm blueprint called "Kitain's Cross Spear" with the main stats as Elemental Mastery and Base Atk.

How to Get the World Quest and Clear Out the Thunder Shower on Yashiori Island in Genshin Impact

1) Orobashi's Legacy Prologue and Ward Puzzles

The players have to head towards the northern part of the Statue of the Seven on the Yashiori Island, past the electrified water stream, and find an NPC named Kaji.

Kaji's world Quest location (Image via Genshin Impact)

After starting this Genshin Impact 2.0 World Quest, Kaji will ask the Traveler to cleanse a device called the "ward." After interacting, the device will ask for a couple of materials to get itself up and to run. The materials are Musoujin Gorge: Rock Pillar Warding Stone and Musoujin Gorge: Rock Pillar Pearl.

These materials can be found by tracing them using elemental sight from Ward's Location. At the end of the tracing, players will have to solve a set of puzzles in the form of pillars to proceed and gather the materials.

Orobashi's legacy puzzle (Image via Genshin impact)

The main idea behind each puzzle is simple. Numerous purple pillars surround the main water dome in the center. Players have to find the starting point of the puzzle and look for the pillar that is glowing more than usual than the other pillars.

Each pillar needs to be aligned with the other, and the last pillar has to be facing towards the water dome. Players have to adjust the elevation and the direction in which the pillars will be facing to align and unlock the dome at the center by hitting the pillar at the starting point.

Orobashi's legacy II location (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing the first puzzle and turning in both the materials into the ward, Kaji will mark two more locations on the map for the Traveler to go and solve the thunderstorms in the area. These steps are called: Orobashi's Legacy II and III. Players in Genshin Impact will have to travel to Serpent's Head and Jakutsu Mine for these steps.

Each location will lead to the same nature of the puzzle involving purple pillars. This will further unlock the materials needed to fix the wards in the area. After completing these two steps, Kaji will be waiting for the Traveler at the final location called "Fort Mumei" for the final quest step, Orobashi's legacy IV.

2) Orobashi's Legacy IV and Final Boss

Players in Genshin Impact will now need to head toward the final location called Fort Mumei and speak to Kaji to solve the final piece of the puzzle. The submerged part of Fort Mumei will reveal itself along with a set of new pillars.

To unlock the water dome here, each pillar on the water surface must be aligned in a way with others so that the last pillar shoots a projectile on the water dome at the center.

Fort Mumei puzzle solution (Image source Genshin Impact)

Once unlocked, players will have to defeat the boss "Maguu Kenki." This version of the boss fight is not equivalent to the field boss of main Yashiori Island.

After defeating Maguu Kenki, players can find one of the materials just on top of the ward and another one of the materials along the path behind the ward by following the traces using elemental sights.

Fort Mumei boss Maguu kenkii (Image via Genshin Impact)

After speaking to Kaji, he will thank the Traveler for clearing out the storm on the Yashiori Island and will reward the players with a blueprint of the 4-star Polearm called "Kitain Cross Spear."

Edited by Srijan Sen