Genshin Impact guide: How to remove the Juvenile Antics left on the Thunder Sakura

With Genshin Impact and its 2.0 update, travelers worldwide have been provided with heaps of content to explore. With puzzles and explorations being the predominant features in the gameplay, there is no shortage of additional world quests and challenging terrains across the three main present islands of Inazuma.

One of these world quests involves the case of the multiple "Thunder Sakura," a group of cherry blossom trees that tends to attack via a series of electro damage in an AoE of the player's location. Paimon and the Traveler have to find a way to cleanse these trees with the help of a shrine maiden named "Miyuki."

Removing the Juvenile Antics on the Thunder Sakura in Genshin Impact

Step 1

Travelers need to break the barrier covering the entirety of the Mikage Furnace, which can be done after completing the Tatara Tales World quest. After that, Miyuki will provide them with a world quest called "Sakura Aborism."

Miyuki's location in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Miyuki can be found standing just south of the waypoint to the "Kujou Encampment." After interacting, travelers will be given a series of objectives that leads to the cleansing of the Thunder Sakura trees across the Tatarasuna island.

Step 2

The first objective for players will be to investigate a camp of treasure hoarders nearby. As they were seen near the corrupted sakura trees, Miyuki asked the travelers to dig into the matter furthermore.

The Treasure hoarder camp near the forge (Image via Genshin Impact)

A small group of treasure hoarders needs to be defeated to continue with the questline. This step is followed by the interrogation of one of the treasure hoarders of the group.

After learning about the plot to harness the energy of the sakura trees, gamers need to report everything back to Miyuki.

Step 3

After learning everything, Miyuki asks the Traveler to get rid of the foreign bodies called the "Juvenile Antics" from five sakura trees in different locations.

Travelers will need to work on the power of their Elemental Sights for the next steps necessary to cleanse each tree.

The Elemental skill for the travelers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since each "Thunder Sakura" will attack the land with electro strikes, the players need to take advantage of this and stand on the blue-colored pool visible only with the help of the elemental skill.

Each sakura tree can be cleansed once all the pools surrounding the tree have been struck with the Thunder Sakura's lightning.

A foreign object on the Thunder Sakura (Image via Genshin Impact)

After each cleansing, users will get a common chest along with the "Foreign Object" just lying on the tree for the travelers to pick up.

Step 4

They will need to find a total of five Thunder Sakura trees scattered across the entire island of Tatarasuna.

First location

The first Thunder Sakura location on map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The very first Thunder Sakura is present just west of Miyuki's location. It is visible from where Miyuki provides the world quest.

Second location

Second Thunder Sakura location on map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second Thunder Sakura tree can be found just north of the main Kujou Encampment on the coast. Travelers will also get a chance to collect a few crystal cores near the cleansed sakura tree.

Third location

Third Thunder Sakura location on map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just north of the Tatarasuna Statue of the Seven, the third Thunder Sakura can be found. Users need to be wary of a few hilichurls and abyss mages while performing the cleansing in this location

Fourth location

Fourth Thunder Sakura location on map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fourth Thunder Sakura tree can be found above the location of Xavier from the Mikage Furnace world quest.

Fifth location

The fifth Thunder Sakura location on map (Image vai Genshin Impact)

The fifth and final Thunder Sakura tree can be found towards the southernmost part of Tatarasuna Island. Travelers can navigate from the southern waypoint of the island and head east from there.

Step 5

After cleansing all the Thunder Sakura trees across the Tatarasuna island, travelers will have to speak to Miyuki to proceed in the quest.

The treasure hoarder camp (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers will need to head to the treasure hoarder camp for a final time to confront the real mastermind behind this plan. A bunch of Fatui needs to be defeated to proceed onto the final stage of the world quest in Genshin Impact.

Step 6

After defeating the Fatui skirmishers, following a cut-scene, the Travelers have to finally face the source of the entire corruption on the island, an Electro Hypostasis.

Electro hypostasis in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

This boss will follow the same mechanics as the Electro Hypostasis boss from the Hypostatic Symphony event.

Once defeated, Miyuki will thank the Traveler for their hard work, and the players will be rewarded with 60 Primogems and 4 Hero's Wit.

Edited by Ravi Iyer