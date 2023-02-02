The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 is less than a week away and brings back some of the strongest characters in the game, including Yelan. She is a Hydro character that uses a bow and can work with virtually every team as a support unit that can also fill the sub-DPS role in the party.

Despite being a 5-star unit, she is a F2p-friendly character and easy to build. While her BiS (Best in Slot) weapon is her 5-star, Aqua Simulacra, she can also use low-rarity weapons. This article will feature some of the best 4-star and 3-star bows in Genshin Impact for Yelan to make the most of her.

Favonius Warbow, Stringless, and other F2p weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) Favonius Warbow

Favonius Warbow is overall Yelan's best 4-star option in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

First on the list is Favonius Warbow, which will usually be the best 4-star option for Yelan and can be acquired by completing A Long Shot in Mondstadt's Archon Quest in Genshin Impact. Her main damage is based on her max HP, so the low base attack on the weapon will not affect her overall damage.

She usually requires a lot of Energy Recharge (ER) due to her high Elemental Burst cost, and this bow provides so much Energy Recharge and extra particles not only for Yelan but also the whole team. Since Yelan's best artifact set is the 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate, which increases the burst damage by 25%, having Favonius Warbow will also increase her overall damage.

2) Sacrificial Bow

Sacrificial Bow will allow Yelan to use her skill twice in succession (Image via HoYoverse)

Next on the list is the Sacrificial Bow. While it is a good F2p weapon for Yelan, it is not as good as Favonius Warbow since it provides slightly less energy recharge than the latter. It is still a great weapon as its passive skill allows her to cast her Elemental Skill twice in a row, which can help her generate more particles.

However, the skill cooldown is quite long, so it is advised to use it on R3 or higher refinements.

3) The Stringless

The Stringless can increase her Elemental Skill and Burst damage by 24% (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's main damage comes from her Elemental Burst, and The Stringless is one of the weapons in Genshin Impact that can unconditionally increase the user's Elemental Burst by an insane amount.

Although the primary weapon stat is Elemental Mastery, which she doesn't necessarily need, the passive skill of the bow can increase her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 24%. While The Stringless is already a powerful weapon at R1, the bonus skill and burst damage from the passive increases with higher refinements and can go up to 48% at R5.

4) Slingshot

Slingshot provides a good amount of CRIT Rate (Image via HoYoverse)

Slingshot is a 3-star bow and one of the most accessible weapon options in Genshin Impact. It can increase the equipping user's damage by 60% if their Normal or Charged Attacks hit an enemy within 0.3 seconds of being fired. The weapon also provides a very high CRIT Rate of 31.2% from its second stat, which is enormous for any unit.

5) Recurve Bow

Similar to the previous entry, Recurve Bow is also a 3-star weapon. Since Yelan's main damage scales off her max HP, this bow is one of the best 3-star options for her as it increases the user's HP by 46.9% at level 90.

The Recurve Bow can also heal its wielder through its passive skill. Defeating an enemy will restore the user's HP by 8% at R1, which can increase up to 16% at R5. Not only can it significantly increase Yelan's main damage output, but it also increases her survivability rate.

