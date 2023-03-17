Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss guide: Floor 12 enemies, teams, and strategies

Genshin Impact 3.5 has a new Spiral Abyss, bringing new enemies to Floor 12 for players to overcome. Naturally, some people want to know good teams and strategies to clear this content. Everybody's account progress differs, so this guide will cover general information regarding this new update.

Floor 12 has no Ley Line Disorder. The latest content was added on March 16, 2023, which will be detailed below. This article will first list all enemies before covering basic teams and strategies that players may wish to try out (should they be struggling with the content as is).

All you need to know about Genshin Impact 3.5's new Spiral Abyss Floor 12 changes

Many players want to clear this content but struggle to do so (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12's Chamber 1 has Level 95 enemies. The ideal challenge time here is less than 180 seconds. Here are the foes that Travelers must vanquish in the first half:

1x Eremite Scorching Loremaster

1x Abyss Herald: Frost Fall

2x Eremite Daythunder

The second half of Chamber 1 has:

1x Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer

2x Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

1x Eremite Desert Clearwater

1x Eremite Sunfrost

Chamber 2 has Level 98 enemies. The ideal clear time is also less than 180 seconds. Genshin Impact players must defeat the following enemies:

1x Maguu Kenki

The second half of Chamber 2 has:

1x Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker

1x Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

2x Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer

1x Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker

1x Shadowy Husk: Defender

Be mindful of this half if you typically value shields.

The Setekh Wenut is notorious for wasting the player's time (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, Floor 12's Chamber 3 has Level 100 enemies with the same ideal clear time of 180 seconds or less. Here are the first half's enemies:

1x Ruin Guard

1x Frostwarm Lawachurl

1x Frostarm Lawachurl

The second half of Chamber 3 infamously possesses:

1x Setekh Wenut

Many Genshin Impact players will struggle with the Setekh Wenut.

Teams and strategies for the new Spiral Abyss update

National Teams are still viable and are recommended for anybody struggling to get the maximum number of stars in the Spiral Abyss. These types of teams consist of:

Xiangling

Bennett

Xingqiu

A fourth DPS character

Likewise, an International Team can work in Genshin Impact 3.5's Spiral Abyss. The main difference here is that Kazuha and another 5-star character are slotted in with Bennett and Xiangling. National is a budget option by comparison, making it more accessible for the average gamer.

Here are some tips for Genshin Impact players to keep in mind:

Cryo and Dendro characters can quickly break Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents' shield in Floor 12 Chamber 1's second half.

Avoid using shielders in the second half, as they will be matched up against Shadowy Husks in Floor 12 Chamber 2's second half.

Group the enemies together so your attacks can hit them all, which saves you time in the long run.

I-Frames from Elemental Bursts and dashing can prevent you from taking any damage.

CC is valuable in the second half since you're discouraged from using shielders.

It is strongly recommended to watch these gameplay videos. Such clips often possess phenomenal gameplay skills and strategies that are more easily understood by watching them in action than just reading them.

Examples of teams that can clear Floor 12 of the new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.5 include:

Raiden National

Ayaka Freeze

Childe International

Mono Cryo

The first two are featured in the above video. Many viable teams only need one 5-star character, but it's possible to beat Floor 12 of the new Spiral Abyss with nothing but 4-stars.

Poll : Do you think the new Spiral Abyss is too difficult? Yes No 0 votes