Latest Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss enemy has fans in utter misery

One particular enemy in the new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.5 has driven many fans to complete despair: the Setekh Wenut. This boss can be fought on Floor 12, Chamber 3's second half. Many players despise how much time it wastes burrowing underground while also being hard to defeat.

The Spiral Abyss is a piece of content that one should clear as quickly as possible, should a player wish to get the maximum amount of Primogems. Naturally, the Setekh Wenut's existence in its latest iteration has made many Travelers miserable in the recent update.

Genshin Impact fans react to the addition of the Setekh Wenut to the Spiral Abyss

zajef77 @zajef77 I do not like the new abyss, wenut is a lot worse than ruin serpent or wolflord imo

Sevy aka most sane Alhaitham main @SevyPlays i knew the wenut was gonna be bad once it got into abyss but holy fuck i did not think it would be THIS bad

Zy0x @Zy0x_ fuck the Wenut. stupid worm keeps digging everywhere tunneling around n shit STOP IT. WHERE ARE YOU GOING? STAY HERE AND FIGHT ME. WHY DO I ONLY HAVE 0.4 SECONDS TO DAMAGE YOU? STAND UP STRAIGHT AND FIGHT ME COWARD STOP HIDING YOU DONT EVEN DO DAMAGE?? AND WHY DO YOU HAVE 2M HP??

Many Genshin Impact players have been vocal about their disdain for this enemy in the Spiral Abyss. Common reasons for hating it include:

A gargantuan HP stat

The enemy is resistant to most attacks

Players need to defeat it within three minutes to get the max rewards

It wastes a ton of time burrowing underground, meaning players cannot hit it often

It also flies high, meaning some attacks will fail to hit it

Most Spiral Abyss content is usually fair regarding how efficiently a gamer can clear it. However, this boss's inclusion has frustrated the playerbase to a significant degree that hasn't been seen in several updates.

Some people even prefer other notoriously frustrating enemies like the Golden Wolflord and Ruin Serpent over the Setekh Wenut.

ren💢 @imnotrennn @zajef77 This is not difficult, it's just frustrating at this point. Instead of releasing actual hard bosses they just keep on releasing extremely annoying ones like wenut which barely does dmg and stays underground 90% of the time

𝙰𝙻𝙸. 🏮 @inseulent BRO FUCK ABYSS FLOOR 12 MAN MY HANDS AND WRISTS FUCKING HURT. FUCK THE LVL 100 WENUT AND FUCK WHOEVER THOUGHT IT WAS A GOOD IDEA TO PUT IT THERE AND FUCK ALL THE PEOPLE WHO COMPLAINED ABT ABYSS BEING TOO EASY SO THE DEVS MADE IT THIS FUCKING IMPOSSIBLE AND I AM SO STRESSED

thuyy @lazyrotensia I can passed 12-3-1 easily and left a lot of time but 12-3-2... That Wenut :(( It was f**king annoying, flew around and took a lot of time!! 4 stars for floor 12 cuz 12-3 i didn't even get 1 star :(( i want 6 stars The Abyss man

Many players have problems with the Setekh Wenut's addition to Floor 12. Above all else, the vocal majority on social media hate it. Twitter user @imnotrennn brings up a point about how the boss isn't hard to beat but is frustrating to fight since players won't have many opportunities to damage it due to it staying underground for the most part.

Several fans cursed and spat out other profanities due to the difficulty of this Genshin Impact challenge. If there is anything causing them to lose a star (and thus Primogems) in the latest Spiral Abyss, it's likely the Setekh Wenut.

aís @kzshii whoever put the fucking wenut on floor 12 needs to d word bc this is the first time in a while that I got 35 stars after 2 years...

luke pearce rrg come home NOW 🤬 @xiayanslover whoever decided it would be funny to add the wenut boss in floor 12 should be fired asap

Some parts of the Genshin Impact playerbase had some very choice words regarding the person responsible for adding this enemy to Floor 12. The "d-word" in the first tweet is presumably "die." And the individual that made the second post merely wants that person fired.

Either way, some Travelers make it very clear that they hate it when some content is too difficult for them.

A couple of responses were more comical, with the above image using a mash-up of the Genshin Impact logo alongside the text reading, "Wasting your time." The heart symbol shown here is anything but the feeling that most people on social media have for this new ordeal.

❄ cirikae on Twitch ❄ | PNGtuber @cirikae_ Wakey, wakey, new 3.5 Spiral Abyss just dropped.



All of the chambers are tolerable EXCEPT THE WENUT IN 12-3 SECOND HALF. 🫠 The stalling part is very, very annoying.

Many Genshin Impact players mostly find the Spiral Abyss to be pretty fair, with the obvious exception being the aforementioned Setekh Wenut. Hence, there isn't much discussion to be had regarding the other chambers and halves for this content since most people are preoccupied with its final foe.

If players are unable to efficiently clear Floor 12, Chamber 3's second half, even with the help of a guide, then that's bound to upset them. The reactions shown here were only about a day old when this article was written, yet there is no shortage of disappointment and misery among the fanbase.

