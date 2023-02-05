Top 10 most picked characters in Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss: Floor 12 usage rate

Character usage rates for Genshin Impact 3.4's Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss have been revealed. The top ten most picked units had a usage rate that ranged from 57.2% to 88.3%. Do note that the usage rate is based on how many players own that character and choose to use them.

This metric is separate from others, like ownership rate, which is just the percentage of people possessing that unit. Typically, a high usage rate indicates that the character in question is great and is a meta option.

Note: This data is from Teyvat Assistant and is derived from a sample size of 92,265 people. This list is primarily about individual pick rates for characters but will reference some team rates since there is some correlation between the two.

Zhongli and Nahida dominate as the most used Genshin Impact 3.4 characters in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss

10) Xiangling (57.25%)

The first 4-star character on this list (Image via HoYoverse)

The first character on this list is Xiangling. She's a free 4-star character that everybody can get from the Spiral Abyss, and her meta relevance is still relatively high. It is worth noting that she was seen in the first and fourth most used teams from this data set, which were Childe International and Raiden National, respectively.

9) Yelan (62.9%)

The first 5-star character on this list is the great Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan will be having a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.4 in the second phase of the update. She already had an excellent usage rate before that Event Wish, based on the Floor 12 data. Most notably, her most popular team involves Hu Tao, Zhongli, and Xingqiu.

On a side note, Hydro characters are great in the Spiral Abyss. This data set shows that three of the top ten most used all use Hydro, and they're all coincidentally in a row.

8) Kokomi (63%)

She used to be underrated, but players have found that she's wonderful (Image via HoYoverse)

Healing is always going to be valuable in the Spiral Abyss. Combined good sustain with good Hydro application in a Dendro meta, and it's a recipe for success. Kokomi is arguably the best healer in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Her best team was the second-most picked one from this sample size, which involved Kokomi, Nilou, Nahida, and Dendro Traveler.

7) Xingqiu (63.3%)

The second-most used 4-star character for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is another top-tier 4-star character, and he's behind Bennett in terms of usage rate like usual. Nonetheless, Xingqiu is phenomenal for teams that want an easy-to-access Hydro application with a little bit of damage reduction and healing.

6) Alhaitham (64.1%)

Alhaitham is new and viable (Image via HoYoverse)

The newest character to debut in Genshin Impact 3.4 has made quite an impact already. Apart from the new toy syndrome, he's a great Dendro DPS character in a metagame that heavily favors Dendro Elemental Reactions.

The current Blessings are an example of that statement since the ones from the February 1, February 16, and March 1 rotations are all related to Dendro somehow.

5) Raiden Shogun (74.2%)

Raiden Shogun is another consistently good option to use here (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the most popular 5-star characters in the game is Raiden Shogun. She's dominated banner sales and continues to be a menace in the Spiral Abyss's Floor 12. The easy-to-build Raiden National team is exceptionally good for this challenge, as evidenced by it being the fourth most popular team regarding usage rate.

4) Zhongli (75%)

Zhongli is the second-most used Archon here (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli's shields are still the best in the entire game. Anybody looking for a unit that can give a team some protection cannot go wrong with Zhongli. He's used in various lineups, including the third most popular one alongside Alhaitham, Yae Miko, and Nahida.

3) Kazuha (77%)

Kazuha is still fantastic (Image via HoYoverse)

While Kazuha might not be number one like he used to be, he still has an excellent usage rate that translates to meta dominance in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. He's arguably the best Anemo unit and is a cornerstone of the Childe International team.

2) Bennett (83%)

Bennett is better than most 5-star characters in terms of usefulness (Image via HoYoverse)

It's impossible to overstate Bennett's usefulness as a 4-star character in Genshin Impact 3.4 and all previous patches. Raiden National, Childe International, and many other meta-relevant teams rely on his ATK buffs, healing, and Pyro application. He's still a must-have character for Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

1) Nahida (88.3%)

Nahida is the number one most used character in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Everything that can be said about Alhaitham being in a favorable meta also applies to Nahida. The main difference here is that Nahida is arguably the single best Dendro unit in the game. A usage rate of 88.3% in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 is huge, and it cannot be overstated how overcentralizing she is now.

Most Archons have great usage rates, with Venti being the only one outside the top ten, only being picked of the time 9.6% of the time. Thus, it's likely that Nahida will continue to dominate well past Genshin Impact 3.4.

