5 most popular teams in Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss

Teyvat Assistant data shows some of the most popular teams and characters used in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss. The sample size from this source included 92,265 people. Such a large data set would be useful to analyze, especially for players curious to see what the most used team comps were.

This article will primarily focus on Teyvant Assistant's usage rate as the primary metric for popularity. Remember that this information is based on lineups that got the maximum number of stars for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss.

Previous floors may have different data, but Floor 12 is the hardest one for most players.

Five teams with the most usage rate in Genshin Impact 3.4's Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss

5) Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe

This lineup still works phenomenally in Genshin Impact 3.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 23.1%

First-Half Ratio: 18%

Second-Half Ratio: 82%

Ayaka is a character with fantastic DPS, and Shenhe is one of the best characters to help promote her Cryo DPS. Kokomi is a god-tier healer who can enable Frozen alongside those two Cryo units. Kazuha rounds out the team with excellent Swirl DMG and Elemental RES shred. He's also the third most-used character, with a usage rate of 77% overall, making him quite splashable in most teams.

This is the Ayaka and Shenhe team with the highest usage in Genshin Impact 3.4, but there are other compositions involving Kazuha and Kokomi that rank higher than this one.

4) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling

Raiden National is still great (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 24.3%

First-Half Ratio: 84%

Second-Half Ratio: 16%

Raiden National is a timeless team that has seemingly always been viable in the Spiral Abyss. It's no different in Genshin Impact 3.4. Every character here has an individual usage rate that goes from 57.2% at worst (Xiangling) to 83% at best (Bennett). Unsurprisingly, they work well together.

Raiden Shogun is the main DPS and can be a battery too. Xingqiu offers excellent Hydro application with some minor healing and damage mitigation. Bennett provides a hefty ATK buff, healing, and Pyro application. Finally, Xiangling is a great sub-DPS who also applies Pyro quite effortlessly.

3) Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Alhaitham is new, but he is good (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 27.6%

First-Half Ratio: 88%

Second-Half Ratio: 12%

This is the final team on this list where the usage rate is primarily skewed toward the first half of Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. The current Blessing favors the Quicken Elemental Reactions, so it should be no surprise that some characters would abuse it.

Alhaitham and Nahida can apply Dendro, while Yae Miko's effortlessly easy playstyle ensures that Electro attacks will continue to hit foes. Zhongli's shields are amazing and help patch up the group's weaker defensive qualities.

2) Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Dendro Traveler

A great Nilou Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 39.5%

First-Half Ratio: 2%

Second-Half Ratio: 98%

This Nilou Bloom lineup has witnessed a stark increase in usage rate compared to the previous groups. Dendro Elemental Reactions are dominating the current Spiral Abyss meta, and that's unlikely to change any time soon. Do note that Traveler needs to use a Dendro Element and not something else due to Nilou's Passive only working with Hydro and Dendro characters.

On a related note, Nahida has the highest usage rate for a single character overall based on the data from this sample set. Apparently, 88.3% of players who owned this character cleared Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.4 with her.

1) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Childe International is number one based on usage rate (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 40.7%

First-Half Ratio: 3%

Second-Half Ratio: 97%

The final team to highlight here is Childe International. Vaporize spam is still as excellent as ever, and Childe International is a testament to that statement. This group of characters has dominated past Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemies before, so it's unsurprising to see the trend continue in Genshin Impact 3.4.

