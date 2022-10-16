Genshin Impact Nilou build guide: Talent Priority, Artifact options, F2P weapons, and teams

Nilou has a fair amount of flexibility when it comes to overall builds in Genshin Impact 3.1. She's not a unit that everybody will like, but those who do will find some great success with her.

It is worth mentioning that everything posted down below is relevant to Genshin Impact 3.1. Future content won't be posted here for obvious reasons. This Genshin Impact guide will cover Nilou's:

Talent Priority

Artifacts

F2P Weapons

Team comps

Let's start with the Talent Priority.

Nilou build guide in Genshin Impact

Talent Priority

Some Travelers have gotten her recently (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou's Talent Priority is quite simple in Genshin Impact:

Elemental Skill Elemental Burst Normal Attacks

Her Elemental Skill is where the bulk of her damage and utility comes from, so it's advised to get that to Level 10 as soon as possible.

Artifacts

An example of some good artifacts on her (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four artifact sets worth considering:

Gilded Dreams

Heart of Depth

Tenacity of the Millelith

Wanderer's Troupe

However, players will usually use a mix and match of these artifacts' two-piece sets. Here are the relevant effects of the two-piece set effects:

Gilded Dreams/Wanderer's Troupe: +80 Elemental Mastery

+80 Elemental Mastery Heart of Depth: +15% Hydro DMG

+15% Hydro DMG Tenacity of the Millelith: +20% HP

On-field Nilous may also go for a 4-piece Gilded Dreams, which further bolsters her ATK% and Elemental Mastery.

As far as artifact main stats go:

Circlet of Logos: HP%

HP% Goblet of Eonothem: HP%

HP% Sands of Eon: HP%

On-field DPS builds may prefer:

Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG% Goblet of Eonothem: Hydro DMG%

Hydro DMG% Sands of Eon: HP%

Substats for both types of builds would gear towards Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge substats. The on-field DPS versions should also get as much CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG substats as possible in Genshin Impact 3.1.

F2P weapons

F2P players tend to lack 5-star weapons. Hence, this section will focus on the 4-star Swords that Nilou can use in Genshin Impact 3.1:

Iron Sting

Sacrificial Sword

Xiphos' Moonlight

Iron Sting is a craftable 4-star Sword that focuses on both Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG. It's easy to R5 it since it's craftable.

Sacrificial Sword is good for resetting her Elemental Skill while making it easy to spam her Elemental Burst. It's only available via banners, but it's been around a long time, so some F2P players already have a few Refinement Levels on it.

Xiphos' Moonlight is an excellent Elemental Mastery Sword that can help alleviate any Energy Recharge problem Nilou has. However, it's only available on a recent weapon banner, meaning that some F2P players might not have it.

Teams

A reliable team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some good teammates for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1:

3 Hydro + 1 Dendro: Yelan + Kokomi + Dendro Traveler

Yelan + Kokomi + Dendro Traveler 3 Hydro + 1 Dendro Budget: Xingqiu + Barbara + Dendro Traveler

Xingqiu + Barbara + Dendro Traveler 2 Hydro + 2 Dendro: Kokomi + Dendro Traveler + Collei

Kokomi + Dendro Traveler + Collei 2 Hydro + 2 Dendro Budget: Barbara + Dendro Traveler + Collei

Barbara + Dendro Traveler + Collei Taser: Yelan + Kazuha + Fischl

Yelan + Kazuha + Fischl Hyperbloom: Kuki Shinobu + Dendro Traveler + Rosaria

Kuki Shinobu + Dendro Traveler + Rosaria Frozen: Ganyu + Kazuha + Kaeya

Ganyu + Kazuha + Kaeya Vaporize: Kazuha + Xingqiu + Bennett

Generally speaking, the Hydro and Dendro-only teams are her best team comps. However, the other options suggested here are for those who don't want to be limited by her passive, especially since the amount of Dendro support right now is minimal.

Poll : Do you think Nilou is good? Yes No 0 votes