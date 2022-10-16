3 reasons to pull for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1 (and 2 reasons to skip her)

Nilou is the latest character in Genshin Impact 3.1, and public opinion on her seems to vary all over the place. She's not meta-defining, but she's not horrible, either. There are several reasons why one would consider getting her, as well as several reasons for skipping this banner.

Neither choice is a bad decision. Hence, it's worth looking at Nilou's advantages and disadvantages. Some people might find her to be an excellent investment, while others will gladly skip her. Which one you will fall under remains to be seen, but let's check out some of these reasons, starting with the positive ones.

Three reasons to pull for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1

1) Unique playstyle

If a player loves Bloom Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact 3.1, they might appreciate her playstyle. Thankfully, she's excellent on Bloom teams, thanks to her Passive creating Bountiful Cores that deal increased damage upon exploding.

She can work as either a DPS or sub-DPS option to pretty good success. Nilou is a considerable part of any good Bloom team, although it is worth mentioning that her aforementioned passive limits teams to just Hydro and Dendro characters.

Even so, her advantages and disadvantages all feel unique, making her not a boring character to play as in Genshin Impact 3.1.

2) She will be better in the future

It's good to be patient sometimes (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Nilou mains call her a late bloomer, and it makes sense. Her full potential is yet to be realized, so gamers must be patient until some better support arrives in future updates. That doesn't mean she's bad in Genshin Impact 3.1.

It simply means that Travelers should expect her to become much better in later Version Updates. For example, there isn't much Dendro support for her to rely on in Genshin Impact 3.1. There is a grand total of three playable Dendro characters right now.

Her team comps will feel less limited once more Dendro characters are introduced. Ergo, she's better than some players might assume.

3) Appearance and animations

It's easy to see why some people like her (Image via HoYoverse)

Some casual fans don't care about the meta or anything else when it comes to viability. In that case, a character's visuals would be all that matters. Unsurprisingly, Nilou has already attracted quite a fanbase based on her looks alone.

On a related note, her animations seem very fluid and look great in the game. She also feels fun to play, which is a great aspect to consider for casual players.

Two reasons to skip Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1

1) Restrictive playstyle

One of Nilou's Passives only works if the player only has Hydro and Dendro characters on the team. That means most of her team comps won't include great units like Zhongli, Kazuha, or Raiden Shogun.

While this character excels in Bloom teams, it can be a bit restrictive to just focus on a single playstyle. If one doesn't want to use Nilou with only Hydro and Dendro characters, then they will be foregoing her Passive's extra damage, which isn't ideal.

Not to mention, it's highly advised to use a healer for her ideal team comps.

2) Lack of good Dendro support

Nahida is great, but she won't come out until this after banner finishes (Image via HoYoverse)

The lack of Dendro support further exacerbates the previous point. There are only three Dendro characters, meaning that the choice for a good Dendro character is rather limited. Not everybody will be interested in waiting for a character to become better over time. Some Travelers want a meta-defining character when they first appear in a banner.

This means that some players may wish to save their Primogems and Intertwined Fates rather than wait for good Dendro support to arrive. Speaking of good Dendro characters, Nahida will appear in Genshin Impact 3.2.

It would make sense for some players to save their resources for the Dendro Archon, who is shaping up to be an excellent character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

