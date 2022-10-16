5 best teammates for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1

Nilou is a late bloomer in Genshin Impact 3.1, meaning that her best teammates at launch might initially seem underwhelming. However, her full capabilities will shine when more support gets added. Until then, it's worth looking at some of her best teammates to maximize her potential.

Nilou's best allies will be limited to just Hydro and Dendro characters by virtue of her Court of Dancing Petals Passive. There aren't too many great options at the moment, but there are enough characters to choose from to build a good Nilou team in Genshin Impact 3.1.

Five teammates you should build for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1

5) Yelan

Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is an amazing character for several reasons, with her inclusion on this team largely boiling down to her outstanding Hydro application. If players don't own her, then they should use Xingqiu as a substitute. The latter is a great character in his own right, but he won't deal as much damage as Yelan.

Yelan's Elemental Burst makes spamming Hydro attacks effortless, which can be very helpful if it's combined with a Dendro character to spam Bloom Elemental Reactions.

4) Collei

Collei (Image via HoYoverse)

The amount of Dendro characters that the player has at their disposal in Genshin Impact 3.1 is very limited:

Collei

Dendro Traveler

Tighnari

Bloom teams need a Dendro user since that Elemental is required to react with Hydro. Collei and the Dendro Traveler are both available for free, meaning that they're the obvious characters to include on any Nilou team that needs Dendro application.

Whether one opts for Collei or the Dendro Traveler largely boils down to personal preference since they both fulfill a similar niche on these teams. Of course, some players might like using both in Genshin Impact 3.1, as a double Dendro and Hydro Elemental Resonance can be quite handy.

3) Dendro Traveler

Lumine and Aether (Image via HoYoverse)

Every single player in Genshin Impact 3.1 has the Traveler. Most can easily make this character interact with one of Sumeru's Statues of the Seven to unlock their Dendro abilities. Bloom teams need at least one Dendro character, so having the Dendro Traveler is a safe choice.

One great advantage that the Dendro Traveler has over Collei is that they've been around much longer. Thus, it's far more likely for some casual players to have already built the Traveler than it is for them to have built Collei.

2) Barbara

Barbara (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou's Court of Dancing Petals Passive can create Bountiful Cores that can deal respectable damage to the active character. Thus, some of Nilou's best teammates will be healers who can offset that damage. There aren't any Dendro healers in Genshin Impact 3.1, meaning that players have two choices:

Barbara

Kokomi

Barbara is much weaker than Kokomi. That said, she's available for free to everybody, making her far more accessible than Kokomi. Having Barbara on the team will fix any potential sustain issues, although she won't contribute much to the team's DPS.

1) Kokomi

Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

The best healer in the game is, unsurprisingly, Nilou's best teammate for Bloom teams in Genshin Impact 3.1. Kokomi is also a Hydro character, meaning her inclusion won't interfere with the Court of Dancing Petals Passive.

Unlike Barbara, Kokomi is far better offensively. If one has the latter, there is not much reason to consider using Barbara. Kokomi is genuinely a great and sometimes underrated character, especially since she dovetails so nicely with Nilou.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

