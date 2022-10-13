Best artifacts and weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact: Nilou build guide

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Nilou will be released in just a few days. Players who are looking to summon her will want to make sure they have the best artifacts and weapons prepared for her build.

Nilou is a simple character to build, thanks to her focus on HP% scaling. However, she doesn't have a dedicated artifact set that can take full advantage of her kit just yet.

Nilou does have some incredible weapon choices that can boost her damage significantly, and players will want to take advantage of them when utilizing her in battle.

SipSipStefen - Twitchcon Survivor @SipSipStefen

BETA BUILD GUIDE

This guide will be updated when she is released, but here is an early look so you can start farming at your own risk!

Watch my video on Youtube breaking this down and follow on Twitch for questions!

#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #Nilou ~ NILOU ~BETA BUILD GUIDEThis guide will be updated when she is released, but here is an early look so you can start farming at your own risk!Watch my video on Youtube breaking this down and follow on Twitch for questions! ~ NILOU ~ BETA BUILD GUIDE This guide will be updated when she is released, but here is an early look so you can start farming at your own risk!Watch my video on Youtube breaking this down and follow on Twitch for questions! #GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #Nilou https://t.co/NNGcTOcpgY

Upon Nilou's release, players will finally be able to utilize her unique Bloom-focused gameplay on their teams.

Nilou is a character who focuses on amplifying the Bloom reaction through her Ascension passive ability. While players can ignore this passive and build her for other teams, her best and most damaging playstyle utilizes her synergy with the Dendro element.

Genshin Impact players will want to build around this playstyle. They should select artifacts that increase her HP% and Bloom damage potential as well as weapons that increase her HP and Elemental Mastery.

Best Artifacts for Nilou in Genshin Impact

Players will want to increase Nilou's HP% and Elemental Mastery as much as possible to maximize damage from her unique synergy with the Bloom reaction.

Unfortunately, there isn't a set that is truly focused on boosting these stats yet, but one may arrive in the near future.

For now, players can select between a mix of the Tenacity of the Millelith Set and the Gilded Dreams set or the Tenacity set and the Heart of Depth set.

Jordan | TheNeoTaku @TheNeoTaku Been researching what artifacts to use for Nilou. Seems like 2pc Tenacity of the Millelith & 2pc Gilded Dreams focusing on HP as the main stat #GenshinImpact Been researching what artifacts to use for Nilou. Seems like 2pc Tenacity of the Millelith & 2pc Gilded Dreams focusing on HP as the main stat #GenshinImpact https://t.co/TeqkI9EVAy

Both of these options utilize the Millelith set for the added HP% that it grants Nilou. One uses the Gilded Dreams set to boost her EM, while the other uses the Heart of Depth set to boost her Hydro damage.

Both sets are viable, and players will want to pick the one that maximizes her substats with a focus on HP, ER, and Elemental Mastery.

Thanks to Nilou's damage mostly coming from Bloom, she doesn't need many crit stats, making building her a lot easier.

Best weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact

Luckily for Genshin Impact players planning on summoning Nilou, three of her best weapons will all be available on the featured banner.

Her signature weapon, the Key of Khaj-Nisut, boosts her damage significantly while also providing her with a ton of extra health. The Jade Cutter is a similarly powerful weapon and is even a great choice for a Hydro damage-focused Nilou.

The new 4-star sword Xiphos' Moonlight is also an incredible choice for Nilou, granting tons of Elemental Mastery and extra Energy Recharge for her.

Players can grab all three of these weapons during Nilou's banner, and players with some extra Primogems may want to give summoning a try.

Nilou's best 4-star options are weapons like the Sapwood Blade, the Sacrificial Sword, the Iron Sting, and the Favonius Sword.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to try out each of these weapons and see which one fits their Nilou and her team the best.

