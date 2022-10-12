Genshin Impact 3.2 banners, release date, and character rerun leaks

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring some incredible characters to the featured banner, including the first appearance of the Dendro Archon Nahida. Fans who are planning on summoning Nahida will also be able to wish for characters like Childe, Yae Miko, and Yoimiya as the 3.2 update progresses. The update looks to have a ton of powerful 5-star characters featured over the course of its banners, and players will want to make sure they have enough Primogems saved up to summon them all.

Fans can find out more about the leaked Genshin Impact 3.2 banners and reruns here.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Weapon banners, characters, release date, and leaked reruns

Zehel @imZehel



Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022

Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022

Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022

Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022



Genshin Impact 3.2 is set to arrive on November 2, 2022, giving players around a month to save up Primogems for the upcoming banners. The first banner set to debut during the update will feature Nahida, the new Dendro 5-star character.

Nahida is Sumeru's Dendro Archon and looks to be one of the most powerful Dendro characters that has been released so far. She wields a Catalyst in battle and can dish out tons of Dendro damage through her unique Elemental Skill.

During the 3.2 update's first phase, Yoimiya will appear alongside Nahida as the first rerun of the update. This gives players another opportunity to summon the powerful 5-star Pyro bow wielder, and she can be an amazing option for fans who need a strong Pyro main DPS. Both of their banners will also feature the new 4-star character Layla, making their banners definitely worth wishing on.

3.2 second phase

The second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update will bring two additional reruns to the update, with the return of both Childe and Yae Miko. Childe is a 5-star Hydro bow wielder who can function as both a powerful DPS and a strong enabler, and he has remained a staple in some of Genshin's best teams since his release.

Yae Miko is a unique Electro Catalyst wielder who can deal tons of damage without needing to ever attack enemies directly, thanks to her Elemental Skill's automatic fire. She can be an amazing addition to Dendro team compositions, thanks to her ability to capitalize on the Spread reaction, and she is a great choice for fans who need an Electro unit on their teams.

Weapon banners

SipSipSquad @sipsipsquad

OKAY, HOW DO YOU NOT GO FOR THESE WEAPON BANNERS THEY ARE AMAZING!



The Genshin Impact 3.2 update will also have some incredible weapon banners, with each featured 5-star character having their signature weapon return to the banner. Nahida's signature Catalyst provides her with a ton of Elemental Mastery, while Yoimiya's Thundering Pulse is a great option for her Pyro DPS.

The Kagura's Verity and Polar Star will also make a return during the second half of the update. The Verity is a great option for Yae, and the Polar Star is one of the overall best bows in Genshin.

Fans will want to make sure they have lots of Primogems saved up for the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, as there are some incredible featured banners on their way.

