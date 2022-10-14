Best weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact: F2P and other Sword options

Every Genshin Impact player who manages to get Nilou will currently be searching for the best weapon they can possibly get in their inventory. Nilou is a 5-star Hydro Sword unit that is mainly used with the Bloom team and has skills that scale based on her HP.

In other words, both HP and Elemental Mastery are important to ensure maximum efficiency when using Nilou. Other than equipping the right artifacts for this character, getting a suitable Sword for her is also important. This article will showcase the best 5-star, 4-star, and F2P weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best 5-star Weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact

1) Key of Khaj-Nisut

Obviously, Nilou's signature weapon is the best-in-slot weapon for her in Genshin Impact. Its passive ability to convert some of the wielder's HP to Elemental Mastery is extremely useful for Nilou as she can focus on maximizing her passive buff while also dishing out major Bloom damage.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter

Nilou with Primordial Jade Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Jade Cutter has an HP sub-stat just like the Khaj-Nisut, players may feel that this weapon is suitable for Nilou. They could be correct in that opinion, but keep in mind that the Attack bonus from the sword's passive skill does little to boost Nilou's damage. While not comparable to the Key of Khaj-Nisut, the Primordial Jade Cutter is still a decent stat stick for the Hydro dancer.

Best 4-star and F2P Weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact

1) Festering Desire

Nilou with Festering Desire (Image via HoYoverse)

This sword is only available for early players that participate in a specific event during Genshin Impact version 1.2. The Festering Desire's passive skill will increase the wielder's Elemental Skill DMG by 32% at max refinement, and since Nilou's damage is mainly based on her Elemental Skill, the buffs are especially effective for a 4-star weapon.

2) Xiphos' Moonlight

Nilou with Xiphos' Moonlight (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiphos' Moonlight is a 4-star gacha weapon available exclusively in the current weapon banner. Not only does it have Elemental Mastery sub-stats, it also provides a decent Energy Recharge for Nilou. Another special mention of its passive skill as it also offers the same Energy Recharge buff to the team, which is rare amongst swords in Genshin Impact.

3) Favonius Sword

Favonius Sword has always been a good F2P support weapon in the game, especially if the team has one or two characters that require a lot of Energy to unleash their Elemental Bursts. While Nilou does not need to rely too much on her Burst, having extra Elemental Particles will help other party members, especially Dendro units, to ensure that they have enough Energy to keep spamming their Burst before going off-field.

4) Iron Sting

Nilou with Iron Sting (Image via HoYoverse)

Another F2P sword for Nilou is the Iron Sting, which can provide consistent bonuses even at lower refinement levels. This forgeable sword is the better option when compared to the Sapwood Blade (another foregable weapon), especially when it comes to Nilou's damage.

Nilou's signature weapon is a 5-star sword that can only be obtained from the weapon banner, but Genshin Impact players can substitute it with other weapons mentioned in the list above, especially for F2P gamers who lack 5-star swords.

